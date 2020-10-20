CENTERVILLE — The Centerville volleyball team had little trouble turning back the challenge of a South Central Conference rival in the opening round of the Class 3A, Region 4 volleyball tournament on Monday night at Lakeview Gymnasium.
The Redettes (13-18) would best Chariton (4-21) in three straight games, sweeping the Chargers 25-10, 25-19 and 25-14. Centerville will advance to play in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals with a trip to SCC regular season champion Knoxville scheduled for Wednesday night.
"We knew we couldn't commit too many errors to garner the win," noted Centerville head coach Tom Hill. "We were not in a good rhythm the past two weeks and knew this would be critical."
Early on in game one, Centerville lead 5-4 when they rolled out eight consecutive points to increase their lead to 13-4. The string included kills by Claire Mathews and Ysabella Berja.
The Chargers wouldn't recover from the momentum shift, falling 25-10 in game one. Redette season kill leader, senior Kyla Moore, would add several kills during the night as Centerville controlled the match from the onset.
During the first game, Chariton would fail to score more than two consecutive points during the game. Game two saw a closer with Centerville leading 20-18 before the home team put four consecutive points on the board, including an ace server by Riley Hawk.
Leading 24-19 with game point, Moore would finish the contest with a kill. Leading just 15-11 in game three, Centerville would outscore Chariton 10-3 down the stretch.
Emma Weber served the final point as Centerville outscored Chariton 25-14 in the nightcap.
"We could have used a little more offensive balance, but we stuck with our game plan to eliminate errors," Hill said. "We also made an adjustment tonight, moving our season digs leader (Berja) to the outside."