EDDYVILLE — The opening night of play in the Class 3A, Region 7 volleyball tournament saw Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont start fast, winning the first two sets of postseason play against the visiting Mustangs of PCM.
The Rockets stuttered a little in game three, but quickly righted the ship in game four and won the match 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12. EBF advances to play in the Class 3A regional semifinals with the win.
The Rockets used a steady attack to pull away to a 17–12 lead in game one. In that surge, Whitney Klyn and Sarah Schutt each had an ace serve while Brooke Shafer pounded down a pair of kills and a block.
Paige Harter chipped in with a kill and Cooper Champoux added a block. The Rockets finished the game with an 8–4 run which featured three kills by Klyn and her sizzling kill put the finishing touches on game one.
EBF took right up in game two where it had left off in game one. An 8–2 run got them out of the chute early and forced the Mustangs to play catch up.
In the initial run, Shafer drilled three kills, Champoux added a kill and Harter recorded a block. The relentless attack of the Rockets continued to add points as they outscored the Mustangs 17–13 the rest of the way to post a 25–15 win.
PCM had its back to the wall and the Mustangs fought like crazy in game three. They quickly built a 15–7 lead and the Rockets appeared to have lost something.
"When you get to this point in the season, it is about intensity," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We had the intensity in the first two games, but it disapeared in game three. I told them before game four, that if they wanted to win this match, they had to find the intensity again."
And find it they did! The Rockets bolted out to a 7–1 lead and kept the pressure on as they increased the lead to 15–3. In that skirmish, the Rockets had a pair of kills each from Klyn, Shafer, Champoux, Schutt and Ruth E. Gutch. It was all over but the shouting as the Rockets coasted into victory lane with a 25–12 win.
The Rockets (13-14) head south to tangle with a different breed of Mustangs on Wednesday night. EBF faces South Central Conference rival Davis County with the winner heading to Montezuma next week to face either Williamsburg or third-ranked Mount Vernon in the Class 3A regional finals.
"I'm proud of these girls for their fight to win," Genskow said. "We will have to continue that mentality going down to Davis County on their home court. We will have to jump on it right away and set the tone of the match if we want to take the win. It will be a tough atmosphere to play in, but as long as we play consistently, we will do well.
"We will be ready."