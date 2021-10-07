CHARITON – Molly Shafer recorded 19 kills on 25-28 hitting while matching twin sister Kate with a team-leading three aces, helping 11th-ranked (3A) EBF clinch at least a share of the South Central Conference title.
"We're one step closer to closing out the conference season undefeated," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "Our aggressive serving made it hard for them (Chariton) to get in system allowing for the opportunities to effectively run a variety of offense.
"Our passing game was on as well. We were able to take advantage of free balls and take care of the ball."
Molly Shafer added eight digs, two blocks and was 9-11 serving for the Rockets. Kate Shafer collected a team-leading 35 assists along with five digs, one block, one kill on 3-4 hitting and was 11-14 serving for EBF.
"I'm proud of this team for working on the things we talked about before the match," Genskow said. "We kept our focus and took care of business."
Whtiney Klyn was 13-14 hitting with eight kills, five digs and had two aces on 9-11 serving. Sarah Schutt equaled Klyn in serving, going 9-11 with two aces while collecting five digs for the Rockets.
Cooper Champoux finished 8-10 attacking with five kills, seven digs and one assist. Aliya Wagamon went 5-6 attacking with three kills, two blocks and one dig.
Ruth E. Gutch was 3-5 hitting with two kills, three blocks and one dig for EBF. Cassidy Long finished 11-13 serving with two aces and six digs for the Rockets.
Jenna Rodwell finished 4-4 hitting with two kills, 1-1 serving and had one dig. Rileigh Brink was 1-1 serving in the win.
"Our student section was awesome, too," Genskow said. "They made the road trip to cheer us on and we thank them for their commitment to our team."
EBF (26-3, 5-0 SCC) hosts Clarke on Monday. The Rockets can claim the outright SCC title with the win.
Davis County 25-25-25, Clarke 13-16-13
OSCEOLA – Chloe Fetcho picked up 33 assists, moving with six of collecting her 1,400th assist in her career, as the Mustangs finished South Central Conference play with a 5-1 record following a road sweep against the Indians.
Kallie Greiner led Davis County at the net with 13 kills offensively while Kayla Joos led the Mustangs defensively with three blocks. Sophia Young picked up a team-high nine digs in the sweep while Stephyn Wilfawn added a team-leading three ace serves.
Davis County (24-8, 5-1 SCC) will await Monday's match between Clarke and No. 11 (3A) EBF to see if they will finish with at least a share of the conference title. The Rockets can clinch the outright SCC title with a win over the Indians.
Fairfield 25-23-15, Washington 19-25-7
MOUNT PLEASANT – Kiya Robertson led the Trojans with 14 digs and went 14-16 serving, matching Maddie Jones with a team-leading three aces in Fairfield's only win on the opening night of the Southeast Conference tournament.
Jones added 12 assists to lead the Trojans in the three-set win. Macy Rayburn led Fairfield at the net, recording a team-best six kills and a solo block.
Fort Madison 25-25, Fairfield 12-17
MOUNT PLEASANT – Robertson collected 15 more digs for the Trojans while Jones picked up seven more assists in a two-set loss to the Bloodhounds.
Genevieve Ruble led Fort Madison with eight kills, going 23-24 at the net in the win. Macy Rayburn again led Fairfield against the Bloodhounds with four kills.
Keokuk 25-25, Fairfield 13-19
MOUNT PLEASANT – Jones and Savannah Hollander teamed up for a nearly-even split of the serving and setting efforts for the Trojans to close out the opening night of the Southeast Conference tournament.
Jones finished with four aces and seven assists while Hollander went 8-8 serving, collecting three aces and six assists. Mallory Lyon led Fairfield with five kills while Maya Lane added four kills on 10-14 attacking.
Fairfield (8-15) will continue the Southeast Conference tournament at home on Tuesday. Mount Pleasant leads the tournament after going 3-0 on Thursday.
Before continuing the conference tournament, Fairfield will compete this weekend at the Oskaloosa Tournament.
No. 1 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 25-25-25, Van Buren County 6-21-14
KEOSAUQUA – One night after battling the fourth-ranked team in Class 1A, the Warriors tested themselves against the state's top-ranked 1A squad on Senior Night.
Gabby Deery led No. 1 Burlington-Notre with 15 kills, five aces and three blocks, keeping the defending state champions in line to win the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division title. The Nikes faces West Burlington next Tuesday with the two teams currently tied atop the conference standings.
Van Buren County (5-13, 1-5 SEI south) honored seven seniors prior to the start of the match. Mallory Gonterman, Jayden Lindley, Shea Scott, Kadence Nusbaum, Jaelyn Boley, Zoe Best and McKenna Caviness were honored as members of the Class of 2022.
Knoxville 25-25-25, Centerville 14-11-18
CENTERVILLE — Knoxville took care of business on the road as they picked up their second South Central conference win of the season with a sweep of the Redettes
Brittany Bacorn led the charge with nine kills, 14 assists and 13 digs for the Panthers. Melanie Sullivan added eight kills and 17 digs. Hannah Dunkin added 10 assists while Emma Dunkin was 11-of-12 serving with three aces along with 17 digs.
Centerville (4-18, 1-4 SCC) head to the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield on Saturday to compete in the Davis County Tournament.
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Pekin 19-21-9
PEKIN – Jaydon Wirt was a perfect 15-15 serving, matching teammate Kennedy Welliver with three aces while adding a team-high 11 digs for the Bullettes in an Southeast Iowa Superconference north division sweep of the Panthers.
Pekin (6-11, 1-5 SEI north) wraps up conference play at Wapello next Tuesday.