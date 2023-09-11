EDDYVILLE —
EBF knocked off a pair of Class 5A teams on Saturday, including a three-set win (21-15, 18-21, 15-9) over Southeast Polk on the Rams home court during the Metro Classic tournament. The Rockets also dropped matches to Indianola (21-11, 21-4) and Pella (25-21, 25-13) during the tournament as well as sweeping Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-15, 21-17) on Saturday.
"We had two good matches for wins, but didn't pass well enough to be successful in the other two matches," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We have been working to find that consistency in our passing game. Our serving was better this weekend to generate good runs to maintain momentum at times."
Molly Shafer led EBF at the net, racking up 48 kills on 114 attacks throughout the tournament while adding a block, two ace serves, 22 digs and one assist. Kate Shafer picked up a team-leading 52 assists and 37 digs while adding 13 kills on 34-39 attacking, three aces on 9-14 serving and one block.
Lily Davis led the Rockets in the tournament in serving, going 24-29 with three aces. Lacey Taylor collected a pair of blocks, one ace, four kills and 16 digs for EBF.
