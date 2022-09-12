RUNNELS — Third-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont faced their toughest test of the season thus far on Saturday, competing against a trio of ranked 5A teams in pool play at the Metro Volleyball Classic hosted by Southeast Polk.
After improving to 11-0 on the season by knocking off 10th-ranked (5A) Waukee (21-14, 21-13) to open the day, the Rockets dropped tough decisions to seventh-ranked (5A) Waukee Northwest (21-19, 21-18) and ninth-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley (26-28, 22-20, 15-10) before ending the day in bracket play with a 25-17, 25-16 loss to 13th-ranked (4A) North Polk. EBF is 11-3 on the season heading into a South Central Conference showdown with 14th-ranked (4A) Knoxville on Tuesday night.
"Despite not having a full team for most of our matches on Saturday, we played very well against the Des Moines area teams," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "This was a great tournament for us to learn where we are weakest in our game. Those areas were exposed in all of the matches we played."
Kate and Molly Shafer both had successful days for the Rockets against some of the biggest schools in the state. Kate Shafer led EBF with 69 assists and 23 digs while delivering seven kills on 20-22 attacking, eight blocks and one ace on 19-21 serving while Molly Shafer racked up a team-leading 55 kills on 130-142 attacking, adding 20 digs, two blocks and a pair of assists on 18-24 serving.
Aliya Wagamon led EBF at the net with 10 total blocks in the four matches, adding seven digs and one kill on 11-15 attacking and 19-22 serving. Lily Davis led the Rockets in serving, going 38-40 with a team-leading five ace serves.
"I thought we handled the pressure very well in pool play, but those three matches took a toll on us physically as it showed in our fourth match with North Polk," Genskow said. "We made too many errors and were just tired and couldn't battle. Many great aspects of our game came together this weekend and we will build on those positive aspects along with getting better with our weaknesses."
