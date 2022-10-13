OSCEOLA — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont polished off a perfect run to a South Central Conference volleyball championship on Tuesday.
The fifth-ranked (2A) Rockets swept Clarke 25-15, 25-11 and 25-13. EBF went 7-0 in conference matches, winning all 21 games played against SCC opponents earning a second consecutive conference title.
"Winning back-to-back conference championships is a great tribute to the hard work and dedication to the sport of the girls," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I'm so proud of their accomplishments this season."
Molly Shafer led the Rockets with 15 kills, going 23-24 in total attacks. Kate Shafer led EBF with 25 assists and 11 digs while going 16-17 serving with a pair of aces.
Kaylee Helm led the Rockets with five aces, going 13-13 serving. Whitney Klyn added a team-leading three blocks in the sweep.
Fifth-ranked (2A) EBF (25-4) will open postseason play at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Rockets will host either Pekin or Central Decatur.
"Our sights now are set on the tournament trail," Genskow said.
