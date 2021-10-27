WILLIAMSBURG – Nine years ago, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team battled a highly-ranked team with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The straight-set loss to Dike-New Hartford in the 2012 regional final ended a 31-win season for the Rockets, but provided a promising glimpse into the future. After all, EBF was returning all but four seniors including their top two hitters a young setter by the name of Shafer and a freshman hitter that would leave a lasting mark on the program by leading them to the next three state tournaments.
If history is any indication, the best is yet for come for EBF volleyball. The 11th-ranked Rockets ended a 31-5 season with a loss to fifth-ranked Mount Vernon in a match that was much more competitive than the 2012 regional championship loss to Dike-New Hartford.
The 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23 win sends the 34-12 Mustangs to Cedar Rapids for the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. It may have also set the table for the Rockets to begin making plans of their own to be at the state volleyball tournament as soon as next fall with freshman setter Kate Shafer and freshman twin sister attacker Molly Shafer, both the younger sisters of two-time state volleyball setter Paige Shafer, set to return for the second of their promising four years as part of EBF volleyball program.
"What this program has accomplished in the past and what the future of our program looks like has me very hopeful for next season and beyond," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We've got some kids in our younger programs that we can work with to replace anything we lose over the upcoming years. We're looking to take it one year at time, reload and gear up for next season."
The first 30-win EBF volleyball season since Taylor's senior season, a season that ended with EBF's third straight state tournament berth, showed just how close the Rockets are to being a state tournament team in the present. The Rockets battled back from a 15-8 deficit in the opening game, catching the favored Mustangs as 21-21 before a tiebreaking kill by Emma Meester kicked off a 4-1 set-clinching run for Mount Vernon.
EBF's response? How about a 16-5 start to the second set. In her regional championship debut, Molly Shafer continued her incredible attack following up eight kills in the opening set with 12 more in the second, lifting the Rockets to their own 25-22 win that left Shafer with 20 kills and left the regional championship match dead even with the teams even in games at 1-1 and total points at 47-47.
"I spent a lot of time watching game film," Molly Shafer said. "I knew where the open areas were, so that helped a lot."
Ultimately, the balance of the Mustangs front line and the aggressive play by star junior setter Madeleine Miller helped Mount Vernon overcome the young Rockets and their young star hitter. Miller racked up 51 assists to five different hitters, three of whom finished with 10 or more kills, while adding seven winners on a 21-21 attacking effort as the Mustangs jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the pivotal third game before again holding off EBF after having a 17-7 lead trimmed to 22-17 late in the set.
"They started to figure out where I was going after the first couple of sets," Molly Shafer admitted. "I was still able to figure out ways to get the volleyball down."
Shafer would finish with 33 kills in her final match of her freshman season, collecting 580 kills in her first year of varsity high school volleyball. By comparison, Taylor finished her freshman season with 267 kills, kicking off a high school career that would include three straight state volleyball tournament trips and an ensuing four successful years at the University of Northern Iowa.
Of course, Shafer is sharing in the success with her twin sister and primary setter. Kate Shafer was able to get the ball to Whitney Klyn, who added eight kills and Aliya Wagamon to help take the defensive pressure off her sister.
"Passing had to be very on-point. We kind of struggled with that in the third set," Kate Shafer said. "I had to get the ball to all of our attackers. I needed to make sure all of our options were ready to hit."
The Rockets would not give up on their 2021 state tournament dreams easily, forging nine ties and five lead changes in what was the most competitive game of the regional final. Sara Rhomberg recorded a late block that helped open a 22-18 Mustang lead and scored on a kill to put Mount Vernon up 24-21, giving the Mustangs three chances to clinch a state tournament trip.
Kate Shafer erased the first match point, tipping the ball over the Mount Vernon defense to create a season-extending side out. Ruth E. Gutch, one of four seniors that played in their final match for the Rockets, blocked a Mount Vernon attack to force a Mustang timeout with one match point left to play.
The Rockets nearly forced the Mustangs into hitting the ball off the cord, but EBF scrambled to send the ball back over the net. Chloe Meester, who countered Molly Shafer with 26 kills, finally hammered home the regional championship clincher.
"I'm proud of how we didn't just give up. We fought and scrapped until the end," Molly Shafer said. "We definitely have the potential to be a state tournament team next year. We'll be better. We'll come back fighting.
"We're ready to go. We'll be putting in the work throughout the offseason and we'll be ready for next season," Kate Shafer added.