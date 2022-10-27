FAIRFIELD – There was electricity in the air Wednesday night in the far side of the Fairfield High School Gymnasium. Both a creative student section and a large Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont fan base were pumped for the action as their beloved Rockets tangled with the Falcons of West Burlington for a berth in next week’s state volleyball tourney.
The seventh-ranked Rockets did not disappoint, firing cannon-like strikes at the net, sizzling serving, door-slamming blocking and tenacious defense to turn the 10th-ranked Falcons away sweeping the Class 2A, Region 8 championship match 25-23, 25-13 and 25-21.
With their ticket punched, the Rockets now turn their attention to a new challenge. Seeded sixth, EBF will face third-ranked Wapsie Valley next Tuesday inside the Xtream Arena in Coralville in the Class 2A Iowa High School State Volleyball tournament quarterfinals at 4 p.m.
After an intense struggle in game one, the Rockets found the turning point in the match midway through game two. With the score knotted at 7-7, a West Burlington hitting error gave the serve to the Rockets.
Kaylee Helm stepped to the service line and peppered the Falcon defense with 12 consecutive successful serves. The offense fed off of the serving and Cooper Champoux and Aliya Wagamon decided to have a block party at the net.
Champoux scored on a pair of blocks and a kill and Wagamon delivered a solid block for a point while Helm nailed an ace serve. West Burlington was becoming unraveled as they committed five errors, giving the Rockets a 19-7 lead.
West Burlington tried to right the ship with three consecutive points, but a throbbing kill by Klyn put a stop to that. Two more points by the Falcons set the score at 20-12 before the Shafer sisters took over.
Three thunderous kills by Molly Shafer and one by Kate Shafer raised the score to 24-12. After a side out, Wagamon applied the frosting with a loud kill. The Rocket ship had sailed.
“I will always remember this night,” Champoux said after the match. “We went after every ball and we blocked well. We have improved a lot over the season and we want to play our best at state.”
As mentioned, game one was a war. Both teams showed flashes of brilliance, but then the other would rally. Klyn recorded a kill that EBF a 9-7 lead before a 6-3 run by the Rockets opened a 15-10 advantage.
Molly Shafer had four kills in the run and Wagamon added another. West Burlington answered back, scoring 11 of the next 15 points to take a 21-19 lead before a Falcon serving error gave Champoux a five-point service run that featured an ace and four West Burlington hitting errors, ultimately setting up a game-clinching kill by Molly Shafer.
After the big EBF win in game two, the Falcons had their backs firmly placed against a hard wall. As to be expected, the 10th-ranked Falcons scrapped and clawed to get back in the match.
The Rockets used some ferocious hitting by Molly Shafer and some keen setting by Kate Shafer to build a 9-7 lead in game three. The Falcons then managed to cash in on four Rocket errors to take a 12-10 lead.
Now it was time for EBF to play from behind. Klyn and Champoux each served up an ace and while Molly Shafer floored three more kills, giving EBF a 16-14 lead.
West Burlington rallied to regain a brief 17-16 lead. It would be the last time EBF would trail in the match as a kill by Molly Shafer ignited an 8-4 run closed out by a ringing kill from Klyn that clinched a trip to state for the Rockets.
“It took four years of hard work to get here,” Klyn said. “We worked hard this season to be at our best. It has been a joy to be a Rocket and the young kids that I have had the opportunity to play with are going to be awesome.”
Molly Shafer led her team in kills with 30 and in digs with 29. Twin sister Kate Shafer delivered 39 assists to an assortment of EBF teammates.
Wagamon and Champoux led the block party with seven combined blocks, including four to lead the Rocket defense by Wagamon. Champoux was a perfect 20-20 from the service line with two aces.
“We had amazing team play tonight,” EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I am so proud of these girls and of how well we played tonight. We had intensity throughout the match and we did the two things I said we had to do to win. We served well and we passed well. We controlled the ball all three sets and our strong serving took their best player out of the match.
"The goal we set going into the game was to control their middle and we did. We came up with some huge blocks at times when we needed them and that fueled our front row to be unstoppable. This win sets a great tone going into a state match, knowing that we can still improve in some areas.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 2A, Region 8 finals
No. 7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25, No. 10 West Burlington 23-13-21
EBF Stats
Serving – Cooper Champoux 20/20 – 2A, Whitney Klyn 13/14 – 1A, Kaylee Helm 16/17 – 1A, Cassady Long 7/9, Kate Shafer 6/6, Molly Shafer 4/7.
Kills – M. Shafer 30, Klyn 6, Aliya Wagamon 4, K. Shafer 3, Champoux 2.
Blocks – Wagamon 4, Champoux 3, M. Shafer 1, Lacey Taylor 1.
Digs – M. Shafer 29, Klyn 11, Champoux 11, Helm 10, Long 2, K. Shafer 1.
Assists – K. Shafer 39, M. Shafer 1, Helm 1.
