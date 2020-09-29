EDDYVILLE — For the second straight week, the Davis County volleyball team was on the verge of being swept by a South Central Conference rival.
There would be no magical comeback this week, however, for the Mustangs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont made sure of that on Tuesday, polishing off a 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 sweep on Parents Night for the Rockets avoiding the fate of a five-set loss that befall Albia one week earlier after pushing Davis County to the brink.
"What I was really impressed by was that our intensity level stayed up even through the third game," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We just kept going and going. To come this far, you want to see your kids close it out."
The Rockets bounced back quickly after suffering a non-conference loss to Oskaloosa just 24 hours earlier. The sweep leaves the Rockets alone in second place in the SCC at 3-1, one game back of Knoxville, with Albia coming to EBF next Tuesday for Senior Night as EBF continues chasing at least a share of the conference title.
"Our goal all season was to get to the top of the conference," EBF senior Brooke Shafer said. "This gets us one step closer, especially for us as seniors who have one more year to accomplish that goal. Being third and fourth for so many years, we wanted to fight for first or second this year."
Davis County appeared poised to make a run at finishing along with Knoxville at the top of the SCC standings coming off the previous week's five-set comeback win at Albia. The Mustangs not only had momentum having won four of five matches, but had a week off to overcome some injuries including senior Morgan Petefish who returned to the line-up against the Rockets.
"I can't imagine having the week off hurt us. We're pretty full force and we have to have those breaks during the season or we end up pretty exhausted by the end of the season," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We can't go through seven weekends in a row without a break. That would be pretty rough."
The opening set was classic Davis County-EBF volleyball. Neither team led by more than three points with the teams exchanging 10 ties and seven lead changes in a back-and-forth game.
Emalee Davis had the first major service run of the night for EBF, racking up three straight aces to give the Rockets an 11-8 lead. Davis finished with five of EBF's 11 aces in the match.
"There's been a couple of matches this year where we've gone on runs like that," Davis said. "We get signs from Coach Genskow all the time about who to serve to. It's just a matter of getting that serve across to that player. When you can make a serve that gets the other team off balance right away, it just lifts you momentum up so much more."
Another strength for EBF on the night was tenacious defense, something Davis also had a hand in racking up a team-best 14 digs. The Rockets came up with 43 digs as a team in the three sets, using blocking and hustle to frustrate the Mustangs on every potential swing for a momentum-turning point.
"It's so much fun when you take that excitement you feel during a match to another level making plays like those," Shafer said. "You think you can't get any more pumped up during a match until someone is able to keep a ball alive like that. On the other side, it can be so frustrating to make a really good swing and see the ball shank off someone's arm. Suddenly, you've got the ball coming right back at you. It kind of loosens your confidence when you make a good hit and the other team gets it right back over the net."
Davis County's late 20-19 lead in the first set evaporated after an ace by Ruth E. Gutch followed by a hit into the net that gave the Rockets the lead for good. Two more errors by the Mustangs accounted for the final two points of the opening set before a seven-point service run by Whitney Klyn to open the second set put EBF (9-9) in control early of the second set.
"I'm really surprised how well we played in that set," Genskow said. "We came out, took control early and never gave up."
Davis County (10-11, 2-2 SCC) showed early signs of starting another two-set rally, scoring the first three points of the third set. EBF, however, countered scoring 13 of the next 16 points to take a 13-6 lead in the clinching game.
"I don't know that we played well at all," Mason said. "We had too many hitting errors and a lot of passing errors in the back row. I don't know if we ever picked up where we should have been."
Bryce Dixon led Davis County with seven kills in the loss while Kallie Greiner added five blocks. Petefish recorded her first two kills in two weeks after suffering an injury in a four-set SCC loss at home to Knoxville on Sept. 15, including a ball that just caught the line that erased one of EBF's two late match points before the Rockets finally clinched the sweep with a kill on the next point.
Davis County and EBF will see each other again this weekend. The two teams will join Belle Plaine in a quadrangular tournament hosted by Newton at Berg Middle School on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.