OTTUMWA — The 2022 Ottumwa Volleyball Invitational certainly didn't lack for drama with three matches going the distance, including a epic third and final set between Davis County and Albia.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, however, left no doubt about how the day would end. The third-ranked team in Class 2A left no doubt when it came to defending their championship at Evans Middle School Gymnasium, sweeping all five matches played on Saturday winning every set by eight or more points including a 25-17, 25-11 sweep of South Central Conference rival Davis County in the gold bracket finals.
"The girls came ready to win this tournament and that they did," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "It was a total team effort for everyone. I'm proud of their composure in each match."
The Rockets rolled through pool play outscoring Burlington, Mount Pleasant and Washington 126-61 sweeping the Grayhounds (21-8, 21-13), the Panthers (21-4, 21-10) and the Demons (21-13, 21-13) to clinch the first of the four gold bracket semifinal spots. The three other spots would be decided in pool-play matches later in the afternoon with Burlington sweeping Mount Pleasant (21-19, 21-7), Ottumwa sweeping Albia (21-14, 21-16) and Davis County edging Fairfield 21-16 and 21-17 on a late winner at the net by Sydney Utt in the 12th and final pool-play match of the tournament.
"I'm proud of how we battled," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We're tired. This is our fourth Saturday in a row. This is always kind of tough tournament to slug it out in."
Davis County's fourth straight weekend tournament included a rematch with Albia after losing a epic 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15 South Central Conference match to the Lady Dees just four nights earlier. The Mustangs appeared poised to avenge that loss after an impressive 21-12 win in the opening set of the pool-play rematch on Saturday. Sydney Hoskins stepped up with nine kills in the match while Ashley Beary added eight digs as the resilient Lady Dees again forced an all-or-nothing final set with the Mustangs by taking the second game, 21-16, setting up a race to 15 points.
As was the case on Tuesday, both teams raced beyond the 15-point mark. In the longest game of the day, Albia erased four match points by the Mustangs before finally securing a 26-24 win on the seventh match point opportunity of the set, leaving all four teams in Pool B (Davis County, Albia, Ottumwa and Fairfield) with identical 1-1 records heading into the final round of pool play matches.
"Going three and losing in those extra points is pretty frustrating," Mason said. "I'm just glad we able to get so many extra people in to contribute throughout the day."
Ottumwa would send Albia into the sliver bracket, however, as the Bulldogs impressively bounced back from an opening pair of 21-15 set losses to sweep Fairfield (21-8, 21-15) and the Lady Dees earning a spot in the gold bracket semifinals. Camdyn Crouse recorded three match-closing ace serves throughout the day while Ella Allar recorded an impressive dig that set up the first of seven consecutive points early in the second game against the Lady Dees.
"As a team and as a unit, I was as proud of them at the end of the day as I had been all day long," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "As the day went along, you could see the girls going all out and playing without fear. If you're going to win matches against these type of teams, you have to be willing to take risks. That's the only chance we have. When the girls start to take those risks and have success, you can see their confidence really start to build."
Davis County bounced back from the close loss to Albia, advancing to the tournament championship match with a 25-22, 27-25 win over Burlington in the gold bracket semifinals after beating Fairfield to close out pool play. EBF, meanwhile, was able to pull away in each of the two sets with Ottumwa in the gold bracket semifinals behind 12 kills from Molly Shafer that allowed the Rockets to finish 46-52 in total attacks against the Bulldogs recording 22 kills despite a valiant defensive effort that included 23 digs by OHS.
"We got better as the day went along," Ottumwa sophomore Brylee Jaeger said. "I would put Molly Shafer up there in terms of hitters we've faced. You just have to watch your arms on those digs and hope you get your hand in the right spot on the court."
The showdown of SCC rivals turned into more of a coronation for the Rockets. Molly Shafer saved the best for last hammering home 17 of tournament-leading 58 kills against the Mustangs while saving seven points on digs in the title match before closing the tournament out with her sixth ace serve of the morning and afternoon.
"The last few points, we actually missed our serves, so in my mind I told myself that I better get this (last) one in," Molly Shafer said. "Being ranked third, we know teams are going to be gearing up to try and knock off a highly ranked team. We've got big goals for this season. We expect not just to make it to state, but to try and win at state."
EBF (17-3) and Davis County (12-11) will not have to wait long to face each other again. The teams collide in a key South Central Conference match on Tuesday with EBF lead Davis County, Albia and Centerville by a single game in the SCC standings.
"It'll test us. I expect Davis County to come out bigger and stronger having seen us once," said EBF sophomore setter Kate Shafer after collecting 98 assists for the Rockets on Saturday. "They know what they're going to expect."
Ottumwa (8-9) returns to Iowa Alliance Conference play on Tuesday at Des Moines Lincoln. Albia (14-6) will hosts Chariton in SCC action on Tuesday while Fairfield (9-11) hosts Burlington looking to maintain the outright Southeast Conference lead.
"It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride for us," Fairfield co-head volleyball coach Vicki Rebling said after the Trojans took a pair of wins, including a 16-14 decisive third-set victory in pool play over Albia before sweeping Washington in the silver bracket semifinals. "The girls certainly proved they can respond well. We just need to limit scoring runs against us and keep the serve for ourselves for longer periods of times.
"We struggled with consistency at times in this tournament, but the girls fought incredible well," Fairfield co-head volleyball coach Stephanie Herman added.
