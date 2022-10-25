EDDYVILLE – It was the semi-final match of the Class 2A regional tournament at Eddyville on Monday night.
The seventh-ranked Rocket volleyball team were paired up against the Bullettes from Mediapolis out of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. There was a large contingent of Rocket fans that gathered to support their favorites, definitely providing the teams with a classic tournament atmosphere.
EBF responded to that atmosphere with one of their best matches of the season, sweeping Mediapolis 25-13, 25-15 and 25-18 on Monday. The Rockets are one win away from the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, advancing to the regional finals for the second straight year.
The Rockets came out on fire and made a quick opening statement. Whitney Klyn delivered an early kill and a serving ace to get things rolling.
The two teams traded service errors. Cassidy Long then stepped to the service line for the Rockets, rifling in five consecutive serves before registering a back row kill to put EBF up 8-2 sending the student section into a frenzy.
The Bulldogs tried to rally, but the Rocket defense would not allow them to get anything going. EBF was able to maintain that six-point lead through the middle of the first set before pulling away for the 13-point opening-set win.
While the defense was doing its thing, the Rocket hitters provided plenty of thunder at the net. Klyn rattled down four kills and Molly Shafer pounded three balls to the floor.
Aliya Wagamon and Cooper Champoux also joined the fun with a kill apiece. Kate Shafer and Kaylee Helm each zipped home an ace serve in the win.
The Rockets were relentless in game two as they bolted out to a 13-4 early lead. Long service runs by Long and Molly Shafer fueled that run.
Molly Shafer went on a tear at the net with five kills and an ace. Wagamon and Kate Shafer each had a block while Lacey Taylor drilled a kill, allowing EBF to coast to a 10-point win in the second set featuring five kills by Molly Shafer, two kills by Klyn and a pair of aces by Kate Shafer.
Mediapolis (15-21) made a desperate attempt to get back into the match in game three, taking their first lead of the night at 6-5 on a kill by Hanna Wagenbach. Kills by Kate Shafer, Klyn and some back row electricity from Molly Shafer gave EBF the lead back at 8-7.
EBF would not give up the lead again, using a pair of nice service runs by Kate Shafer and Helm giving the Rockets a 13-8 lead. The Bulldogs clawed their way back to within four points at 21-17 before a hitting error gave the serve back to Helm, who put over the final three serves of the match.
The Rockets scored on a block by Wagamon as well as a kill by Klyn and Champoux, clinching the third and final set for EBF.
Kate Shafer had one of her best games of the year. The super sophomore setter delivered 35 assists to an assortment of teammates, peppered the Bullette defense with four aces and four kills while adding a pair of blocks and eight digs.
“We played really good defense,” Kate Shafer said. “We knew that they liked to tip a lot and we wanted to take that away. We worked hard to keep offensive pressure on them so that they could not do what they wanted to do. We are happy with the win and we are where we want to be.”
After the match the Rocket community was able to honor long time coach Gladys Genskow, who achieved her 600th win Monday night against Central Decatur. She now has 601 in her 23 years of coaching in the EBF District.
“600 is special,” Genskow said. “But you can’t do it alone. I have been surrounded with good people and special kids. They have willingly bought into the philosophies of team play and the rewards have been great.
"This win magnifies that approach. It was a great team win. We served well and we had one of our best passing matches. The offense had lots of options and everyone contributed. We started with lots of energy that helped us stay strong and the student section gave us an additional dose of energy.”
The Rockets will travel to Fairfield Wednesday for the Regional final against 10th-ranked West Burlington. The Falcons (36-6) advanced on Monday with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 sweep against Pella Christian.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 2A, Region 8 finals
No. 7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25, Mediapolis 13-15-18
EBF Stats
Serving: Kate Shafer 14/14 – 4A, Molly Shafer 12/13 – 1A, Kaylee Helm 12/12 – 1A, Cassidy Long 14/15 – 2A, Whitney Klyn 6/9 – 2A, Cooper Chamnpoux 7/9. Lily Davis 1/1.
Kills: M. Shafer 20, Klyn 11, K. Shafer 4, Aliya Wagamon 4, Champoux 2, Lacey Taylor 1.
Blocks: Wagamon 3, K. Shafer 2, Champoux 2, M. Shafer 1, Klyn 1.
Digs: M. Shafer 14, Klyn 9, K. Shafer 8, Champoux 4, Taylor 4, Helm 3, Long 1.
Assists: K. Shafer 35, M. Shafer 1.
