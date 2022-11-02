CORALVILLE — At this point, what's left to lose?
Seeded sixth out of eight teams in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont played with nothing to lose on Tuesday. At worst, seventh-ranked EBF would be headed home with a season-ending loss to favored, third-ranked Wapsie Valley on Tuesday.
"We're the underdogs. We've got nothing to lose," sophomore setter Kate Shafer said.
The Rockets shook off some early nerves in the opening game and a rough second game against the Warriors, pulling off the program's second all-time state tournament win. EBF earned a 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-21 win at Xtream Arena, tying the program's deepest postseason run matching the 2013 Rocket team that also qualified for the state tournament semifinals.
"That game felt really good to have," said EBF senior Whitney Klyn after debuting at state with 17 kills, 15 digs, five assists, two aces and a block. "For the seniors, this is our one shot. Going out and playing my best game at this point is all I can do."
Klyn and Molly Shafer proved to be the dynamic one-two punch that propelled EBF at the decisive points of the match. Three straight points by the Warriors (41-5) snapped a 6-6 tie, using a pair of serving errors and a long hit by Shafer to open a 15-10 lead in the opening set.
"It's definitely a whole different environment to walk into," Kate Shafer said. "I've played in some big tournaments before, but it's nothing like that. It was so exciting. It was so loud. It was a completely different feeling."
Despite some early jitters, the Rockets played a stellar opening game with just two hitting errors in 37 total attacks. By comparison, the EBF defense forced Wapsie Valley into seven hitting errors, doubling the hitting efficiency of the Warriors (.324 to .176) to help the Rockets rally back scoring eight of the next 10 points to take an 18-17 lead.
"The first set was pretty back and forth," Molly Shafer said. "We felt like, as the underdogs, we had something to prove. We wanted to show that in our first chance to play at state."
EBF took the lead for good on a winner at the net by Aliya Wagamon, ending one of many exciting rallies between the teams. Combined, the teams accounted for 165 digs in four sets making every attack tough to put away.
Cooper Champoux added an ace serve following a wide tip by Anna Curley, giving EBF three sudden game points. Molly Shafer recorded her match-high sixth kill open the opening set on EBF's second game point, giving the Rockets a 1-0 lead in the match.
"I was definitely nervous at the beginning of the match, but I was able to work through those pretty early," Shafer said. "Whitney got a lot of kills. Aliya had some big blocks and our defense was pretty good throughout the match."
After trading point for point early in the second set, Wapsie Valley was able to run away with 17 kills and just three hitting errors. EBF struggled, managing just five kills in the second game as the Rockets found their one-game edge erased in a blink as an 18-4 run clinched the 14-point win to level the match at a set apiece.
"The second set got us a little worried," Molly Shafer said. "We bounced back pretty well and got ourselves under control."
After being limited to just two kills in the second set, Molly Shafer helped EBF take over in the third set recording five of her match-leading 24 kills to help the Rockets open a 17-10 lead. Wapsie Valley was able to make a late run at stealing the pivotal set, cutting a 10-point deficit down to 21-19, before Klyn stepped up with three late kills to clinch the set and a 2-1 lead for the Rockets.
"We were all feeling really good after the first set, but I think we got down on ourselves a little bit in the second set," Klyn said. "We had to get right back up if we wanted to stay in the match."
Wapsie Valley didn't go away easily, forcing five ties including a kill by Hannah Knight that tied the fourth set at 18-18. The Rockets (31-5) used a late block by Champoux and Wagamon, four tips by Kate Shafer and two final winners at the net by Molly Shafer to clinch the game and the match for the Rockets.
"I always try to be offensive when thing aren't going so well," Kate Shafer said after recording 35 assists for the Rockets in the win. "If Molly's getting some of her hits dug out, it helps if I can realize some of the pressure off her and keep the defenders honest by having to defend me first."
Molly Shafer's state tournament debut including a match-leading five aces and 14 digs, including an incredible save in which the EBF sophomore wound up sliding under a courtside table only to get back up and get back on the court before the point was over. Champoux led EBF with 21 digs and assisted on three blocks with Wagamon.
Knight led Wapsie Valley with 13 kills. Sydney Matthias added 39 assists and three ace serves for the Warriors while Emma Jones picked up a match-best 25 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.