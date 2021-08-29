IOWA CITY – For the first time in six years, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont came home with a perfect record and a championship from the West Branch Tournament on Saturday.
The Rockets swept Don Bosco (21-18, 21-11), Iowa City Regina (21-14, 25-23) and New London (21-23, 21-15, 16-14) in pool play before sweeping Winfield-Mount Union (25-13, 25-17) in the semifinals. In the championship match, EBF won a three-set thriller 25-16, 21-25 and 15-11 to win West Branch's tournament for the first time since their last state tournament season in 2015.
"Winning this tournament gave us a boost of confidence of our ability level," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We played great volleyball this weekend and learned we can do what it takes to win."
Molly Shafer led the Rockets at the net on Saturday, collecting 76 kills while connecting on 116 of 134 attacking swings at the net with four aces on 42-44 serving. Shafer added 25 digs and four blocks during the tournament.
Whitney Klyn led EBF defensively, picking up 38 digs while adding 25 kills, going 41-57 attacking and 45-52 serving with an ace. Kate Shafer led the Rockets with 107 assists, adding 30 digs, seven blocks, five kills on 11-12 hitting and went 28-29 serving in the seven matches.
Cooper Champoux led the Rockets in serving, going 49-53 while dropping in three ace serves, 13 kills on 29-37 attacking, 23 digs, one block and one assist. Aliya Wagamon went 22-27 Attacks with 11 kills, one dig and team-best 12 blocks.
"I am so proud of the team and how they are working together for one goal," Genskow said. "They are starting to own their role on this team and contribute what they can to make this team successful.
"The energy they feed off of each other is amazing. We will continue to work on our weaknesses at practice and prepare ourselves for a busy week of matches."
Mustangs, Redettes compete at West Marshall
STATE CENTER – Seven matches into the season, the Davis County volleyball team have had four matches decided by the smallest of margins.
The Mustangs went 1-3 over the weekend at the West Marshall Tournament, falling 15-13 in the decisive third set twice to the hosting Trojans. Davis County dropped the final two sets of their final pool play match with West Marshall 21-17 and 15-13 after winning a 21-16 opening-set before battling the Trojans into a decisive third set of the bracket-play final
West Marshall won the final match of the day over the Mustangs 21-10, 21-23 and 15-13. Van Meter also edged Davis County in pool play 25-15, 21-23 and 15-13 on Saturday.
Davis County dropped a 21-15, 21-13 pool-play match against No. 10 (2A) Grundy Center. The Mustangs were able to pick up a win in bracket play, sweeping PCM 21-13 and 21-15.
Centerville dropped three matches on Saturday at West Marshall, falling in straight sets to 14th-ranked (2A) Waterloo Columbus (21-10, 21-4) and BCLUW (21-13, 21-12). The Redettes also lost a three-set decision during the tournament, falling to PCM 21-13, 22-20 and 13-15.
Kiera Klum led the Redettes in the tournament with 23 digs and five aces while collecting two kills and a block in three matches. Breckyn Carney dished out a team-leading 13 assists while picked up 10 digs, a pair of kills and a pair of ace serves.
Faith Owens led Centerville at the net with nine kills while adding three digs and a block in three matches. Rachel George and Allison Casteel each collected three blocks with George adding six kills, six digs an assist and an ace serve while Casteel picked up four digs.
Both Centerville (1-5) and Davis County (3-4) open South Central Conference play on Tuesday. The Redettes open at unbeaten Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (8-0) while Davis County hosts 4-3 Chariton.