EDDYVILLE — It wasn't just the players in the black and gold uniforms that celebrated when Whitney Klyn's sixth and final kill hit the Fairfield High School Gymnasium floor last Wednesday.
Brooke and Paige Shafer, former Rocket standouts and older sisters of current EBF sophomores Kate and Molly Shafer, also joined in the celebration. So to did Karlie Taylor, the all-state hitter that helped the Rockets qualify for three consecutive state tournaments from 2013-2015.
Former players, family members, fellow students and a host of community members made the trip down Highway 34 to watch EBF secure the program's fifth state tournament appearance. Many made the trip a little further north on Tuesday to watch the Rockets play in the program's sixth state tournament match as seventh-ranked, sixth-seeded EBF (30-5) battled third-ranked, third-seeded Wapsie Valley (41-4) at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
"We've got everyone with us. We had a group of people from our church that were here to support us," Kate Shafer said. "It's good to have that kind of support when you're playing in some of the biggest matches of the season."
Molly Shafer led EBF to the state tournament berth last Wednesday with an incredible effort, racking up 30 kills against 10th-ranked West Burlington and 29 digs in a 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 sweep. As a team, the Falcons had just 27 combined kills against the Rockets in yet another impressive postseason performance by Shafer, who has now recorded over 500 kills in each of her first two seasons of varsity volleyball.
"Being so close to state last year, it's so satisfying to know we've finally gotten there. We've achieved our goal," Molly Shafer said. "It's crazy when you start to actually realize something like this is really happening. I could see that green banner. It's so exciting. It gave me chills."
While the Shafer sisters played a big part in sending EBF back to the state tournament, including 39 assists by Kate Shafer who now has 1,700 career assists in two seasons for the Rockets, plenty of other teammates stepped up to clinch the regional championship. Cooper Champoux clinched the opening game of the regional final by tipping home a much-needed kill with EBF trailing 21-19 before going on a four-point service run as part of a 20-20 serving night including a pair of aces that helped clinch the set.
"I really wasn't that nervous coming into the match. I mentally prepared myself for a couple of weeks," Champoux said. "I saw the open spots and I took it. I was really focused on being a team leader and trying to make sure no one got down on themselves."
Aliya Wagamon rose to a new level in the regional final, helping propel the Rockets defensively during the biggest run of the match. Wagamon matched West Burlington's entire team total for blocks with four helping EBF reel off 12 unanswered points to snap a 7-7 tie in the second set, moving the Rockets within a game of the state tournament.
"It's really just a mental game. You have to believe that you're going to do it, then you step up and do it," Wagamon said. "Having the teammates that I have behind me gives me a lot more confidence. Even if I can't get a block, if I get a good touch I know it's going to help our team execute to win the point with a good set and good swing."
Four different Rockets finished with 10 or more digs in the match, including 11 each from Klyn and Champoux. Klyn added three blocks, an ace as part of a 13-14 serving effort and the final kill closing out a 21-26 attacking effort with the final smash on match point clinching the trip to state.
"We worked on so many little things after coming up one win short of state last year. I think all those things that we improved on showed up for us this season," Klyn said. "Our team motto all year has been 'unfinished business.'"
There's another motto that EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow is proud of after earning her 602nd career win as EBF head volleyball coach. Genskow has guided the Rockets to state tournament berths in three separate decades with hundreds of athletes that have been part of creating a winning tradition for the proud program out of Eddyville.
"I actually wore a t-shirt the other day that say 'tradition never graduates,'" EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "That's something we've built along the way with all those kids. It's become a tradition that all the girls have bought into over the years. They've all stuck together and they've all been with us along this journey."
