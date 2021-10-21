EDDYVILLE – After a lackluster and somewhat disappointing performance in Monday night’s Regional opener, the 11th-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets came out on fire Wednesday night against Chariton and swept the Chargers out of the gym in three sets. The dominating Rockets took set one by a 25-13 score and followed that with scores of 25-12 and 25-15, advancing to the Class 3A, Region 5 finals.
“Our girls were not satisfied with the way they played on Monday,” Rocket coach Gladys Genskow said. “They were determined to make some changes and it showed.”
Chariton scored the first point of game one and then Molly Shafer delivered a reverberating kill that set the tone for EBF. From that point the Rockets used powerful hitting, crisp passing and strong serving to roll to a 25-13 win.
The hitting attack was very balanced as setter, Kate Shafer, distributed the ball well to all of her hitters. Recording ace serves in game one were Cassiday Long, Cooper Champoux, Kate Shafer and Molly Shafer.
The Rockets turned up the heat in set two as they ripped off an 11-3 run to get it started. Molly Shafer had a long service run with a pair of aces while Aliya Wagamon buried and pair of kills and Champoux and Whitney Klyn each drilled a kill. That hot start was followed by long service runs by Kate Shafer and Sarah Schutt to put the cap on a 25-12 win.
In set three, the Chargers offered little resistance as the Rocket hitters had taken most of the starch out of their defense. The set opened with three consecutive kills by Molly Shafer and an ace by Schutt. The Rockets were on their way to the winners circle with a 25-15 win.
“It was a great win for the Rockets,” Genskow said. “It was a total team effort by our offense and our servers. There was excitement in the air and this excitement will lead us into our next match with a seasoned Mount Vernon team at Williamsburg on Tuesday. We look forward to playing them. I'm so proud of this team and the excitement shown from the players on the floor to those on the bench.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A, Region 5 semifinals
No. 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25, Chariton 13-12-15
EBF Stats
Serving: Molly Shafer 14/15 4 Aces, Kate Shafer 14/15 3 Aces, Sarah Schutt 12/15 2 Aces, Cassidy Long 7/8 1 Ace, Cooper Champoux 8/10 1 Ace, Whitney Klyn 5 /7, Rileigh Brink 3/3, Jenna Rodwell 1/1.
Kills: M. Shafer 17, Klyn 8, Champoux 5, Aliya Wagamon 5.
Blocks: M. Shafer 3, Wagaman 3, Ruth E Gutch 2, Klyn 1, Champoux 1, K. Shafer 1.
Digs: M. Shafer 9, Klyn 7, Schutt 6, Long 6, Champoux 2, Wagamon 1, K. Shafer 1.
Assists: K. Shafer 33.