EDDYVILLE – Molly Shafer helped the 11th-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team turn a match with outright South Central Conference title hopes into more of a championship coronation on Monday.
The EBF freshman capitalized on another solid night from twin sister, Kate, who dished out 25 assists by hammering home 16 kills while hammering 25 of 27 hitting attempts across the net to pace the Rocket volleyball team in a 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 sweep of Clarke. Molly Shafer added a team-high six aces on 15-17 serving, along with five digs and one block, as EBF clinched the outright SCC title beating Davis County by a game thanks to a thrilling five-set win in Bloomfield earlier this season over the Mustangs in what proved to be the decisive match in the conference championship race.
"It's great to get back to the top of the conference," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I am so proud of these girls. They've worked so hard to get to this title. I knew it would be tough, but we did it."
Kate Shafer added two aces on 6-7 serving with two digs, one block and one kill on a pair of successful tips at the net. Sarah Schutt collected a team-high 13 digs for EBF along with four aces on 9-13 serving, two kills on three successful hitting attempts and one assist.
Aliya Wagamon finished with a team-best five blocks for the Rockets in the conference clincher, adding four kills on 8-10 hitting with one dig. Whitney Klyn added three kills on 5-9 attacking, three aces on 12-15 serving, three digs and two blocks for EBF.
"The girls played a little out of system being Senior Night and allowing seniors to start the match, but they did a good job," Genskow said. "We needed to work on different parts of our game we needed to improve on. We still struggle with consistency in our passing game, but we are working on improving each practice."
Cooper Champoux was a perfect 4-4 attacking with two kills and was a perfect 8-8 serving with one ace. Champoux added two digs and one block while Jenna Rodwell, one of five seniors to start Monday's match, was 4-4 attacking with three kills and three digs.
Rileigh Brink went 8-8 serving for the Rockets with a pair of aces and one dig. Schutt, Rodwell, Brink, Ruth E. Gutch and Brooke Hol were honored during the final regular-season home match of the year for 11th-ranked EBF.
"We will keep continuing to work on defense and finding better ways to score against any team," Genskow said.
The Rockets (27-3) wrap up the regular season competing at the Mediapolis quadrangular against the hosting Bullettes, Fort Madison and fourth-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. EBF opens Class 3A regional tournament play at home on Monday against Chariton at 7 p.m.