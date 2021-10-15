MEDIAPOLIS – Is Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ready to make a run at the state volleyball tournament?
The 11th-ranked (3A) Rockets tested themselves against a team that has been a state tournament staple on Thursday on the final night of the regular season. While EBF proved they could compete with elite competition, the Rockets failed to come out on top in the first of three matches at the Mediapolis quadrangular dropping a decisive third set to fifth-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity falling to the Crusaders 28-26, 21-25, 15-8 in what proved to be the decisive match of the tournament.
"That was one of our toughest matches of the season," EBF freshman setter Kate Shafer said of the tense battle with Holy Trinity. "We fought hard. It was exhausting. We were kind of running out of gas as we kept going."
Despite the loss, EBF was able to finish the regular season on a winning note sweeping Mediapolis and Fort Madison to win two out of three matches at Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court. The Rockets battled in the immediate aftermath of the three-set loss to Holy Trinity, edging Mediapolis (25-21, 25-23) and Fort Madison (25-19, 25-16) to close out a 29-4 regular season.
"When we started having open gyms prior to the start of the season, I would not have thought we'd be sitting here right now having won 29 of 33 matches," Kate Shafer said. "I feel like having played teams like Holy Trinity, Oskaloosa, Pella, everyone we played at the Southeast Polk (Metro Classic) tournament has prepared us to play any team we've got to face to get to state."
Shafer's dished out 85 assists on the night, over half of which went to her twin sister. Molly Shafer stood out in the three-set opening battle with Holy Trinity, hammering 23 kills against the Crusaders, setting the table for a 47-kill night for the freshman hitter.
"I was ready for the match. I just wanted to get that ball down as many times as I could," Molly Shafer said. "I just keep working with Kate. She gets the ball where I want it. We stay a good 15-30 minutes after each practice setting and hitting volleyballs. We work on our connection a lot."
Shafer recorded 12 of her 47 kills in the very first game, hammering home winners on six of EBF's first 13 points as the Rockets opened up a 13-6 lead against the Crusaders. Holy Trinity, however, began to neutralize the relentless attack of the Shafers and the Rockets by diving the court keeping several points alive eventually erasing four set points before finally clinching a 28-26 win in the opening game on a kill by Mary Kate Bendlage.
"I just wanted to put the ball down so much and the libero just kept digging it out," Molly Shafer said. "You just have to keep thinking of different ways to win the points at the net, whether it's tipping it or rolling across the net."
EBF would force Holy Trinity (26-8) into a third set, using a pair of ace serves by Whitney Klyn to win the second set. Anna Sobczak, however, paced the Crusader defense by continuing to track down hits by Rocket front-line players eventually wearing down EBF leading throughout the third and final set.
"If you don't have a good libero, your team won't be successful," Molly Shafer said. "She takes that second ball if the setter doesn't, so the libero has to have the skills both to keep the ball alive and to pass the ball to the net whenever it's needed. They are leaders on the court."
Coming off the three-set battle with Holy Trinity, EBF was able to pull out the final two matches of the regular season. The Rockets battled through 21 ties in two sets with Mediapolis (12-24), avoiding another decisive third set by snapping a 23-23 tie in the second set on winners by Cooper Champoux and Molly Shafer.
Against Fort Madison, EBF rallied from a 16-12 deficit in the opening game scoring 13 of the next 16 points. The Rockets closed the night regaining some of their footing, jumping out to a 13-7 lead in the second game before closing out the Bloodhounds (8-25) to shake off the disappointment of the night's opening loss.
"You could tell against Mediapolis that we were not playing out best," Kate Shafer said. "It was just tough. That (Holy Trinity) match kind of set the tone for the night, but we made it through and we won."
EBF begins postseason play at home on Monday night against PCM, starting at 7 p.m. The Rockets must win to extend its season, seeking the first 30-win season for the program since going 35-2 on the way to qualifying for the state tournament in 2015.
"I feel like we learned a lot from the Holy Trinity match that will prepare us for the big matches we're going to have to win if we want to get to state," Molly Shafer said.
"It was definitely a learning experience," Kate Shafer added. "The biggest lesson we learned was to not get frustrated when things don't go our way. We need to stay positive."