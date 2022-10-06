DES MOINES — Des Moines Roosevelt clinched the Iowa Alliance Conference south division regular-season volleyball title on Tuesday, sweeping Ottumwa 25-17, 25-19 and 25-19 using a dominant night at the net to finish unbeaten in regular-season conference play.
Roosevelt recorded 45 kills in three sets against the Bulldogs, recording 29 more attacks (93-64) while doubling OHS defensively with eight blocks compared to the four recorded by Ottumwa. Asialin Powell finished with a match-leading 14 kills, going 21-26 in hitting for the Roughriders, while Julia Stewart added 10 kills on 15-19 attacking.
Rylea Hinebaugh led Ottumwa with four aces as part of a perfect 14-14 serving night and 17 assists for the Bulldogs. Miya Fuller led OHS with six kills while Camdyn Crouse picked up a team-leading eight digs for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa finishes their inaugural regular season of Iowa Alliance Conference play winning five of seven matches. The only two Alliance losses for the Bulldogs came in Tuesday's match at Roosevelt (13-8, 7-0 IAC) and the five-set loss at home last week to five sets to north division champion Waterloo East, the two teams that ran the table in regular-season conference play.
Ottumwa (10-14, 5-2 IAC) will be back in action on Saturday at the Oskaloosa Invitational. The Bulldogs will be joined by the Indians, Iowa Alliance rival Marshalltown, Fairfield, Chariton and Mount Pleasant.
