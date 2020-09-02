SIGOURNEY — Each school year, the Jefferson Country Farm Bureau has sponsored a traveling trophy awarded to either Pekin or Sigourney. The Backyard rivals have battled each year to see which school has the better overall record in various contests from the annual football game to the annual basketball doubleheader.
Alli Bainbridge hasn't spent a year in high school in which that trophy hasn't been displayed in the hallways at Pekin. In her senior season, Bainbridge helped the Panthers get a start on retaining the trophy in 2020-21 drilling 10 kills to go along with four ace serves and three blocks in a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 win on the volleyball court Tuesday over Sigourney.
Pekin is now 3-2 on the volleyball season and 1-0 in the season series of athletics between the Panthers and Savages. The schools will have their first cross-country encounter on Thursday at Wildwood Park and meet on the football field at Pekin on Friday, Sept. 25.
"I don't think Sigourney has ever had the trophy," Bainbridge said. "We're trying to keep it that way."
It wasn't easy to take the first meeting of the Backyard Brawl rivals as the Panthers saw a seven-point lead evaporate in the first set. Three straight errors helped aid a five-point spurt for the Savages, who would score 14 of the final 16 points in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
"We came out strong in the beginning of every game, which is something we've struggled with over the last couple of years," Sigourney head volleyball coach Chris Carter said. "I just feel like, in the middle of every game, we would start to coast and we'd start to make mistakes. When (Pekin) got to 20, we'd start to pick it up.
"On one hand, I'm glad that we didn't give up. On the other hand, we can't wait for the other team to get to 20 before we start to play."
Sigourney (0-3) seemed poised to take a two-set lead in the match when two more Pekin errors and a dig by Brooklyn Hemsley dropped on the Panther side of the court for a point, giving the Savages a 16-13 lead. Bainbridge stopped the run with a kill before adding a second winner in the set during a 6-2 run that gave the Panthers four set points. Kaylee Weber's hit on the third point drifted long for Sigourney, allowing Pekin to even the match at a game apiece.
"We were a little bit more aggressive. Our offense was a little more aggressive," Pekin head volleyball coach Rusty Crabtree said. "Our girls passed well, got our defense set up. When we got our offense set up, the girls got right into it and played aggressively."
Sigourney again jumped out to a quick lead in the third set, scoring five of the first six points. Bainbridge and Erika Coleman both tipped the ball over for points before a kill by Emma Phillips and an ace by Kaylee Peiffer tied the pivotal set at 7-7.
"Our overall game has improved, but we still have a long ways to go," Carter said. "We still need to find the right people in the right spots. We need to be consistent. We might win one or two points, then we'd lose three or four. Our hitters also need to be smart. It seemed like we started out playing smart, then it seemed like there were times where we didn't know where we were on the floor."
Pekin used that hesitation to grab the lead as Bainbridge and Weber, senior standouts for Pekin and Sigourney, went head to head at the net multiple times on Tuesday. Weber finished with 12 kills and six blocks for the Savages, high marks for the match in both categories.
Bainbridge countered at key points in the final two sets, scoring a kill before blocking Weber during a 6-2 run that put Pekin up 18-14.
"We're all friends off the court, but we go hard at each other on it," Bainbridge said. "It's an attitude we all share of just having to take it from each other when the match is going on, but we're all friends again when it's over."
Sidney Morse recorded consecutive aces for Sigourney as the Savages rallied to tie Pekin late in the third set at 23-23. Coleman snapped the tie with a tip over the block of the Savages before a similar attempt on the next point by Sigourney's Raegen Roozenboom spun out wide, giving Pekin a 2-1 lead in the match.
From there, the serving of Bainbridge and the Panthers began to take over. The Pekin senior had three aces during a five-point service run early in the fourth game, lifting Pekin to a quick 8-3 lead.
By the end of the night, Pekin had 19 aces in the four sets with Peiffer delivering five. The Panthers took command in the final set, opening a 19-9 lead and never looking back.
"Every time we serve, we aim to hit a spot on the court," Bainbridge said. "We work every day in practice in three specific serves. We work on those for about 45 minutes every practice. It's a big deal. It's a game changer that can help you start each set out on top."
Pekin (3-3) opens Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play on Thursday against Winfield-Mount Union. Sigourney is off until competing in the eight-team English Valleys Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Pekin 20-25-25-25, Sigourney 25-22-23-15
Pekin statistics
Aces - Kaylee Peiffer 5, Allison Bainbridge 4, Claire Roth 4, Erika Coleman 3, Kaydlyn Johnson 2, Taylor Gambell. TEAM 19.
Kills - Bainbridge 10, Coleman 7, Peiffer 6, Emma Phillips 6, Roth 5, Gambell 3. TEAM 37.
Blocks - Bainbridge 3, Phillips 3, Coleman, Peiffer. TEAM 8.
Sigourney statistics
Aces - Madelynn Hornback 5, Sidney Morse 2, Joselyn Abell, Brooklyn Hemsley, Raegan Rozenboom. TEAM 12.
Kills - Kaylee Weber 12, Abell 7, Rozenboom 6, Macy Fisch 3, Madison Richard 2, Hemsley, Hornback. TEAM 32.
Blocks - Weber 6, Abell 2, Fisch, Raegan Talbert. TEAM 10.