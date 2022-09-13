BUSSEY — Jillian French wasn't exactly sure how many aces she served up on Monday night against Moulton-Udell.
"Maybe eight?"
Try 11, including an eight-point run to open the second set of a 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 Bluegrass Conference sweep for the Twin Cedars volleyball team. Overall, the Sabers committed just seven errors on 72 serve attempts.
By comparison, Twin Cedars racked up a staggering number of aces as a team.
"It had to be more than 20," French said.
Try 30. In three sets, the Sabers finished with 30 ace serves against the Eagles.
"We work on that a lot during practice," French said. "We are a pretty good serving team."
Twin Cedars entered the night on a record-setting pace for the program, serving at 94.5 percent. The Sabers have twice finished a season with a 92-percent successful service race, in 2003 and 2007.
"It's kind of crazy to see that many aces. It's not the type of match you usually play," said Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin, who set a school record with a 99.6 service percentage last season. "We work at the beginning of every single practice on our serving. We do tosses to make sure we're tossing it in the same place every single time. We probably serve and serve for a good 15-20 minutes. We just work on placement and how we can use our serve to score points."
Moulton-Udell got off to a promising start, scoring the first three points of the match including the first ace for either team served up by Stephanie Leager. After exchanging the next six points with the Eagles, the Sabers took over with a kill and a pair of ace serves by Sophie Lyle that sparked an eight-point run, giving Twin Cedars an 11-6 lead.
"We try not to give up any free points by missing on our serves," Twin Cedars head volleyball coach Randie Gist said. "If we can hit sharp serves, if the ball makes it back over, it gives us an opportunity to execute our plays on the other side of the net."
Moulton-Udell fell to 0-4 on the season with a young team that continued to fight on Monday. After giving up eight straight service points to the Sabers in the second set, the Eagles cut the deficit in half pulling within 14-10 before a missed serve and six hitting errors ultimately allowed Twin Cedars to clinch a 2-0 lead in the match by scoring 11 of the final 12 points in the second game.
"We're pretty young all around. We have only three players with any kind of varsity experience," M-U head volleyball coach Jenny Jarr said. "We're still trying to learn where we're supposed to be on the court. Give Twin Cedars a lot of credit. They're definitely a good team that knows where to hit the ball and where to place the ball. I feel like there are some aspects we beat ourselves, which is kind of frustrating, but it all comes with learning."
Madison Barber led the Eagles with three kills and four blocks in the match. Leager finished with three ace serves for M-U.
Lyle led the Sabers at the net with eight kills while adding six digs on defense. Dunkin added 18 assists for Twin Cedars, who improved to 5-2 on the season.
"Compared to last season, we've really improved and really come together as a team more," Dunkin said. "We're more aggressive at the net. Our hitters and our back row does an amazing job. Everyone plays together well. I think that's what helped us have the success we've had so far this season."
Moulton-Udell will host Moravia on Thursday. Twin Cedars is off until next Tuesday night's Bluegrass Conference triangular at Lamoni as the Sabers will celebrate Homecoming this week, including a unique night on the volleyball court and a unique night for Dunkin following her cross-country race in Oskaloosa.
"We've got what's called jungle volleyball where each class sends their boys out to play. We've also got a group of staff and teachers that play together," Dunkin said. "It's a Homecoming tradition here at Twin Cedars. I'm definitely not going to miss it."
