MOULTON — The Twin Cedars volleyball team secured its first Bluegrass conference win on Monday night at Moulton-Udell with a convincing three-set decision. The Sabers used the combination of aggressive serving and a strong hitting game to post wins of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-6. That combination produced 16 ace serves and 27 kills in a dominating effort.
“We did a much better job of serving at our home tournament this past weekend and that carried over to this match," Saber coach Theresa Davis said. “We showed improvement in passing and setting and our hitters responded with more kills. The only downside is that we still had too many errors and that we will work to improve."
The Sabers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in game one behind a pair of ace serves by Alli Reed. But the Eagles fought back and a kill by Ashlyn Lasley tied the score at 7-7.
Twin Cedars appeared to be ready to take charge with a 7-1 spurt that gave them a 14-8 lead. In that spurt, Jillian French and Amaya Rigling each delivered ace serves and Cristen Durian clubbed a pair of kills. But M-U answered with a 5-0 surge to cut the deficit to 14-13. Miah Burgher nailed three ace serves in the run.
That would be as close as the Eagles would get as the Sabers used strong serving by Reed, Durian and Kenzyn Roberts to pull away to a 25-19 win.
Moulton-Udell made its strongest bid of the night at the beginning of game two and the Eagles battled to a 5-3 lead behind two more ace serves by Burgher and three Saber errors. But the Sabers would find some traction with Roberts at the service line and French pounding down a pair of kills to regain the lead at 7-5.
Twin Cedars extended the lead to 12-8 only to see the Eagles use ace serves from Sairah Johnson and Madison Barber to close the gap to 12-11. At that point the Sabers put the hammer down with a 7-1 run to take a 19-12 lead that they would not surrender. Three kills by Durian and an ace by Jayden Weldon fueled that run.
The Eagles were in a fight to stay alive and they battled toe-to-toe with the Sabers to open game three. With the Sabers holding a 5-4 lead, the Eagles simply ran out of bullets. Twin Cedars went on a demoralizing 20-2 run to finish the game and take the match. Long service runs by French, Rigling and Reed put the finishing touches on a Saber win.
“This was a rough night for us," M-U coach Kristy Demry said. “We did not play up to our potential and we are better than what we showed. Our middle blocker showed improvement, but our defense had problems with their aggressive hitting.
"We will work to get better, but with only nine girls on the squad we will do the best we can with what we have.”
The 0-4 Eagles will travel to Moravia Thursday for their next match. The 3-7 Sabers will be at the Cardinal tournament on Saturday.
