SIGOURNEY — Many great players, including Sierra Davis, tried to get the Sigourney volleyball team into the gold bracket of the South Iowa Cedar League tournament.
Now, as head coach of the Savages, Davis has led the program to a place it hasn't been before. Sigourney overcame a late rally by Montezuma that put the Bravettes on the verge of stealing the final spot in the SICL tournament semifinals, erasing a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and decisive set to earn an emotional 25-11, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-10 win on Monday.
"I guess I really hadn't thought about just how special it is," Davis said. "I hope it means a lot to our girls. I know it means a lot to the community. The girls have worked really hard to get here. I'm proud of them."
The Savages came out on fire in Monday's three-team qualifier tournament, taking advantage of 15 errors by the Bravettes on the way to opening a 21-5 lead. All told, Sigourney scored 33 of the first 46 points in the match with sights set on sweeping Montezuma out of the gym.
"Everyone was just so excited to play," Sigourney senior Macy Fisch said. "It means so much, especially being my senior year. We've worked for this together for so long."
Montezuma (8-14) was able to work their way back into the match, taking an 18-13 lead in the second set before the Savages closed things out with a run of 12 unanswered points, including three straight blocks by Amiya Smallwood that set up a tying ace serve by Reagan Power and a tie breaking kill by Josephine Moore.
"It's been pretty tough. Our conference is pretty competitive," Power said. "We've been able to pull it all together this year. It's exciting."
"I think we may have underestimated how ready they would be to come and beat us," Power said. "I think we played hard. We just might have underestimated that a little bit."
Montezuma continued to build off the momentum gained by turning a seven-point deficit into a five-point lead in the season set, erasing a 7-2 deficit in the third set scoring eight straight points including a pair of ace serves by Kaylynn Wanders to open a 12-10 lead. Three straight kills by Moore helped Sigourney pull within 14-13 before the Bravettes put the third game away using kills by Kallie Robison, Izzy Roorda and Laila Kercheval to clinch the win.
"We definitely got the sense at that point this wasn't going to be an easy win," Fisch said. "We just needed to flush all the mistakes, come out and play the way we're capable of playing."
Sigourney jumped out to another early lead in the fourth set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead on three kills and a block by Smallwood. Montezuma again answered back, scoring eight unanswered points again taking a 12-10 leadbefbre a final seven-point surge clinched the game, forcing the teams into a fifth and decisive set.
"I think we started to get a little bit down on ourselves," Power said. "We needed to come back together in the fifth set. It was all about our attitudes. We were playing hard the entire time. They just started to find the open spots. That's going to happen after playing a team for seven sets."
After seemingly being down and out several times earlier in the match, Montezuma took control early in the fifth set scoring four straight points including kills by Robinson and Roorda. Fisch helped turn the momentum around in favor of the Savages, scoring a pair of kills in the decisive set hammering a winner one point after tipping a ball wide trying to avoid a Bravette block.
"When you miss a point like that, you want to make sure you slam the next one home," Fisch said. "When you get things rolling for your teammates, it's very exciting."
Power also did her best to limit Montezuma's offense, digging out several balls sent over the net by Bravette hitters. The Sigourney senior setter even ran down a ball nearly diving into the bleachers to keep the point alive, ultimately ending with a kill by Fisch that rallied the Savages into four late ties before a final 6-1 run clinched the thrilling win.
"If a hitter gets a touch, that ball changes direction and you just have to go where it goes," Power said. "If it comes right at you, you have to absorb it. It can be pretty rough. I'm surprised I was as far out as I got, probably where I shouldn't have been, but I'm glad Macy was able to finish it."
Smallwood picked up 12 blocks while matching Moore with 10 kills in the win. Moore added three ace serves for the Savages, who will take a 20-6 record into the SICL gold bracket semifinals joining Belle Plaine, North Mahaska and HLV on Thursday.
"We can definitely compete in the gold bracket," Fisch said. "I'm excited to see how we play.
"We're going to practice hard and prepare to play our game on Thursday," Davis added. "I think we have a good shot."
