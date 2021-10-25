LISBON – The scores were similar late in each set.
Down, but not out. The Sigourney volleyball team put themselves in position to make a run at winning each of the first three games of the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal match against fourth-ranked Lisbon.
The Lions, however, proved to have the finishing kick needed to put away a postseason sweep. Lisbon scored seven of the final eight points in the opening set before closing each of the next two sets by scoring eight straight points to put away a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 win over the Savages.
Sigourney made a 10-win improvement this season, producing a winning final record for the first time since 2013. The Savages secured a 17th win during the season for the first time in 14 years after earning a memorable five-set postseason win over Iowa Valley five nights earlier in the final home match of the season.
"This season was the accumulation of all the hard work our girls have put in since day one," Sigourney head volleyball coach Steve Sattz said. "The girls have wanted this. Leaving with the memory of what the girls accomplished in their final home match of the season, and for some for their careers, I couldn't be any more proud of them."
Lisbon will face 12th-ranked North Tama (29-10) on Wednesday night at Benton Community in the 1A, Region 6 final with a trip to the state volleyball tournament going to the winner. Sigourney ends the season with a winning record of 17-14.