SIGOURNEY – Erica Groom knows the North Mahaska Warhawks are going to have to kick it into another gear to win the South Iowa Cedar League tournament title.
The Warhawks proved to their head coach they are perfectly capable to stepping up their game, even in the midst of two tough tournament matches. After sweeping Keota (25-20, 25-16, 25-22), North Mahaska advanced to the gold bracket of the tournament winning in four sets over Sigourney on Monday answering a 25-17 loss in the opening game against the Savages with three consecutive 25-21 wins.
For the Warhawks (17-12), a trip to Montezuma awaits on Thursday. North Mahaska will face Montezuma in a rematch of a four-set loss to the Bravettes less than two weeks earlier with that winner facing either Colfax-Mingo or Belle Plaine for the SICL tournament title.
"We definitely need to pick it up for Thursday. There's going to be some tough competition for sure," Groom said. "Two out of the four sets against Montezuma were 27-25 and 26-24. If we come to play like we did that night, we'll have a chance to win the conference title."
North Mahaska proved to be resilient throughout Monday's pool play portion of the SICL tournament, doubling up Keota (7-15) at the net in total kills with 36 winners led by 11 from Layla Hargis. The Warhawks also were sharping serving the ball, missing just two of 73 attempts against the Eagles while taking advantage of a dozen service errors in the sweep.
Sigourney, seeking to advance to the gold bracket portion of the SICL tournament for the first time in program history, came out on fire against the Warhawks on Monday. Macy Fisch struck for three ace serves early in the opening set as Sigourney opened an 11-6 lead and continued to build on the advantage, taking an eight-point win to move the Savages within two games of the gold bracket.
"When you're in foreign territory of success and improvements as a player, it can kind of catch yourself off guard," Sigourney head volleyball coach Steve Sattz said. "Wins fall on the players with their improvements and reaching their goals.
"Losses fall on me as the coach. I've got to make sure I'm preparing them well enough both physically and mentally."
While each of the final three sets on Monday were tough battles to the end, it was North Mahaska that gradually took control of the match after edging ahead of the Savages late in the second game with the score tied at 17-17. Play at the net ultimately turned the tide for the Warhawks with 47 kills, including 13 by Carlie Scholtus, outpacing Sigourney's 35 winners with many attacks by the Savages resulting in tips rather than full swings against the North Mahaska front line.
"We didn't execute as we should," Sattz said. "We made some unforced hitting errors and, when we tried to adjust, it wasn't anything that was going to put them (North Mahaska) on the passive attack. It was more like we were trying to just get the ball over the net.
"It was very rough at times, but I know the girls are competing. We just have to work through some of those things as we progress through the rest of the year."
Emma Hammes stepped up to lead Sigourney (14-12) at the net against North Mahaska with 10 kills as part of a perfect 16-16 attacking effort. Amiya Smallwood added three blocks and was a perfect 15-15 serving for the Savages, who now will compete for the silver bracket title heading to HLV on Thursday to face Lynnville-Sully in the second semifinal of the night with the winner facing either HLV or Iowa Valley.
"We have a stretch of games left where we can have some more success," Sattz said. "If I can instill that in them and they can instill that in themselves, we can end the season successfully.
"We've made a lot of growth this year, but we want to finish our season on high note wherever that may be."