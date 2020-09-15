NORTH ENGLISH — Nine matches into the season, the Sigourney volleyball team have made two trips to English Valleys High School.
Those two trips have resulted in all three wins thus far for the Savages, including Monday night's four-set South Iowa Cedar League victory. Joselyn Abell racked up 12 kills and three aces in a 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Bears, improving to 3-6 on the season while earning the first win of the season in SICL play.
Abell recorded 10 digs and four kills to help lead the Savages in a tough conference match with unbeaten (5-0) Lynnville-Sully.
Raegan Rozenboom matched Abell with a team-high four kills while also leading the Savages in serving, going 10-10 with three aces. Brookelyn Hemsley collected nine of Sigourney's 12 assists in the match.
Sigourney (3-6, 1-1 SICL) hosts Iowa Valley on Thursday before heading to the North Mahaska tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sigourney 25-16-25-25, English Valleys 15-25-23-20
Sigourney statistics
Aces – Joselyn Abell 3, Brooklyn Hemsley 2, Sidney Morse 2, Kaylee Weber. TEAM 8.
Kills - Abell 12, Kaylee Weber 8, Julie Van Ee 5, Emma Hammes 3, Macy Fisch, Hemsley, Madelyn Hornback, Morse, Regan Talbert. TEAM 33.
Blocks - Abell, Weber. TEAM 2.
English Valleys statistics
Aces - Hannah Marsh 5, Gwen Mews 3, Olivia Heyne 2. TEAM 10.
Kills - Marsh 7, Mews 7, Kennedy Axmear 5, Libby Armstrong 4, Marissa Allison 3, Delaney Hall 2, Nessa Striegel 2. TEAM 31.
Blocks - Axmear 2, Armstrong, Striegel. TEAM 4.