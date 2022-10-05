SIGOURNEY — Traditionally, Parents Night and Senior Night have been saved for two of the final regular season matches each year for the Sigourney High School volleyball team.
It does not traditionally take place on back-to-back nights, however.
"It's just kind of how it fell this year," Sigourney head volleyball coach Sierra Davis said. "It's partly myself for not being completely prepared."
As it turned out, the Savages were able to let those extra emotions carry over to a pair of South Iowa Cedar League sweeps. Sigourney rolled to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 win on Parents' Night over Lynnville-Sully on Monday before scoring a Senior Night sweep against Colfax-Mingo, improving to 6-1 in league play and 17-5 overall this season.
"It was just another reason for the girls to go out there and give it their all," Davis said. "It's the last time they're going to play a regular-season match on this court. They took advantage of that and went hard. For a lot of these girls, this will be one of the last times they take this floor for us."
Macy Fisch, Zoe Webb, Reagan Power, Courtney and Brookelyn Hemsley were honored on Tuesday as the five senior members of the Savages. All five players joined their fellow teammates in honoring their parents on Monday.
"It was a little more emotional being my senior year. I'm grateful that my parents have been there to support me the last four years," Webb said. "This has been my first year getting to play a lot and being able to step up for the team."
Webb, Josephine Moore and Amiya Smallwood all had a pair of kills during the opening 7-0 run on Monday that got the Savages off and rolling. Sigourney dominated play at the net, posting 19 kills from five different players on the way to opening an 18-point lead.
"We came out strong. My girls came out ready to play," Davis said. "We played the volleyball that we know how to play. To have 19 kills after one game. I'm so proud of them for finding the opening spots and swinging hard every single chance they got."
After dominating at the net in the opening game against the Hawks, serving helped Sigourney pull away in the second game. The Savages recorded six of their 12 aces in the set, including a consecutive aces by Fisch during a five-point service run that gave Sigourney an 11-5 lead.
"There were quite a few players that stepped up during those big runs," Fisch said. "We really meshed well. It all comes down to teamwork. We played together, had fun and played with confidence."
Lynnville-Sully made their best charge in the third game, rallying from an 8-2 deficit to take an 11-10 lead on block by Paige James and Jordan Spooner. Sigourney answered back, scoring four straight points to regain the lead for good ultimately putting the sweep away scoring the final eight points of the match.
"We kind of let up a little bit in that third set," Davis said. "The girls are finding open spots. They're playing strategically and doing a good job going after a player if they feel they're struggling."
Sigourney will have at least one more match on their home court next Monday as the Savages will face either Keota or Montezuma in the SICL tournament. With a win, Sigourney would qualify for the gold bracket of the tournament with a chance to chase down an elusive league championship.
"This would be the first time we make it to the gold bracket if we can pull out that win next Monday," Davis said. "We've seen some of the teams that also have a chance to be in the gold bracket, like HLV and North Mahaska. We've played those teams really well. We can totally go back and get some revenge against them.
"We've all wanted this," Fisch added. "It's really nice seeing it happen, because it's what everyone has wanted from the start. It would mean everything to win a conference title. It would make this senior season so much more meaningful and amazing."
