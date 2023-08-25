Prep volleyball: Savages sweep Comets

Every time they seemed to get comfortable that’s when the Comets struck.
In Cardinal’s season-opening match against Sigourney, it seemed that the Comets' plan of attack in all three sets was to get Sigourney just comfortable enough before the Comets started their attack.
In the end, Sigourney was able to stay comfortable throughout the entire match as the Savages won the match 3-0, but it wasn’t without some interesting moments.
After the Savages won the first set, 25-13, Sigourney and Cardinal had one of their best battles of the match in the second set.
Sigourney seemed to get the early advantage as they led 4-1 early. Cardinal seemed to let that lead set in Sigourney’s head. The Comets answered back with three-straight points, two of which came off kills from both the left and right side of the net.
Both teams traded points for a little before Sigourney ran away with a 14-6 lead. That caused Cardinal to call their first timeout of the second set.
Whatever Cardinal head coach Candice Major said in the huddle it seemed to inspire her team as the Comets came out with the heavy-hitting attack from their outside hitters. After getting a side-out to get the serve back an early ace gave the Cardinals momentum for the service run.
Although they didn’t erase the whole deficit they put a significant dent in the Savages lead. Sigourney seemed to cement their lead with three-straight kills, but Cardinal used a serve in the net to spark another service run. Suddenly the Comets trailed 19-14, and the friendly crowd of Cardinal was getting more and more into the match.
Over the next six points both teams traded the serve.
Sigourney seemed to get comfortable, once again, as they were able to gain a lead 22-16.
That’s exactly what the Comets (0-1) wanted to see happen. As the comfortable lead for the Savages was when Cardinal’s team seemed to play the best.
They proved that. After Sigourney (3-2) sent a serve into the net, the Comets used all the building momentum to catch up. The first point came off a kill from junior Emarie Finch. The next point resulted in a scramble. Sigourney had a kill lined up, but a dig, just inches off the ground, from the Comets kept the ball around. The scramble left the Comets with no other choice but to send a free ball over the net.
Sigourney’s first set missed the mark and the pass was sent a little too far to the sideline. As a result the kill attempt smashed into the antenna and the point was recorded for Cardinal.
The momentum from that point carried over as an ace helped the Comets pull within 22-20 of the Savages.
Sigourney, now in a panic, called their first timeout of the match. It didn’t slow down Cardinal as they were able to force the Savages into four hits on the next play.
Now, the Comets were within one, 22-21. A quick kill by the Comets tied the set up at 22.
Then the run came to an end. A ball sent out of bounds gave Sigourney the serve back, and they were able to keep the lead. After another out of bounds ball and an illegal hit by Cardinal, Sigourney was on the verge of winning their second-straight set.
They killed the ball quickly and took a 2-0 match lead.
Throughout the third set Sigourney controlled the serve, but mini service runs by Cardinal kept the Savages from getting too comfortable.
In the end Sigourney was able to cruise to their third-straight set win. They won the third set 25-13 and picked up their third win of the season.
Cardinal will play again on Tuesday when they travel to play Clarke. Sigourney is off until making a trip to the English Valleys Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Comets will also be part of that eight-team tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.