EDDYVILLE — It didn’t take long for the seventh-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team to dispose of Central Decatur on Wednesday night in a Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinal.
The Rockets took no prisoners, ripping through the Cardinals in a 25-8, 25-11, 25-8 postseason sweep. EBF (28-5) hosted Mediapolis (15-20) in the regional semifinals on Monday as the Courier went to press.
Central Decatur had the opening serve, but a kill by Aliya Wagamon produced a side out getting the Rockets off and roaring. EBF opened an 11-3 lead behind three kills and an ace serve by Molly Shafer along with a kill by Whitney Klyn.
The Rockets kept the relentless pressure on the Cardinals as Kate Shafer and Klyn zoomed ace serves across the net. Klyn added a pair of kills before a winner at the net by Cooper Champoux gave EBF an 18-6 lead.
Champoux went on a serving run to set up game point for EBF. Molly Shafer pounded home the winner to clinch the first set.
The two teams traded points to open the second set. Lacey Taylor's kill gave the serve to Molly Shafer, who ran off nine straight points with four aces lifting the Rockets to a 9-1 lead.
The EBF defense limited Central Decatur to one serve before a side out. Klyn recorded a kill for a side-out, giving the serve to Kaylee Helm who sent eight consecutive serves across the net opening a 19-3 Rocket lead.
EBF took the foot off the gas slightly at the end of the second game, allowing the Cardinals to get into double digits before kills by Wagamon and Klyn put the finishing touches on a 14-point win for the Rockets. Game three was offense personified for EBF as the Rockets unleashed a torrent of thunderous kills that the Cardinals could not handle.
Champoux used a long service run at the front end of game three to build a commanding EBF lead. Klyn closed out the postseason win for the Rockets with a long service run of her own, clinching the 17-point win that completed the EBF sweep.
“This was a great start to the post-season,” EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. “I thought we played well with a diverse offense that utilized many of our options. We had the opportunity to get some game practice on things that will be needed down the road.
"We will continue to work on passing, serve reception and cleaning up blocking errors. I'm proud of the way the team took care of business.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinals
No. 7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25, Central Decatur 8-11-8
EBF Statistics:
Serving – Molly Shafer 12/14 – 6A, Kate Shafer 10/11 – 3A, Whitney Klyn 9/13 – 5A, Cooper Champoux 14/17 – 2A, Kaylee Helm 10/11, Cassidy Long 5/5.
Kills – M. Shafer 13, Klyn 9, Aliya Wagamon 6, Champoux 5, K. Shafer 1, Lacey Taylor 1.
Blocks – Wagamon 4, K. Shafer 2, Klyn 2, Champoux 2.
Digs – Klyn 11, Helm 9, Champoux 4, M. Shafer 3, K. Shafer 2.
Assists – K. Shafer 31, M. Shafer 2.
