SIGOURNEY — It was the type of experience Chris Carter would rather not have gone through again on Monday night in the South Iowa Cedar League volleyball tournament.
Besides suffering a loss to HLV, the Sigourney volleyball team faced the possibility of losing one of their top players for the second straight year during the match. Joselyn Abell went down with a knee injury after going up for a kill, which drifted wide off the net putting the Savages behind 25-19, 25-16, 15-12 on Monday night.
For the second straight year, Carter went out to check on Abell. Last year, the fallout was a season-ending shoulder injury that kept Abell from playing in a four-set postseason loss to North Mahaska.
Fortunately for Abell and the Savages, Monday's injury appears to be less severe. Abell ultimately walked off the floor under her own power with only a minor limp and even petitioned Carter to return to the floor.
Even without Abell, Sigourney did the best they could to extend the match and their hopes of playing in the gold bracket of the SICL tournament. HLV ultimately clinched a three-set sweep with a 26-24 win in the final set, earning two sweeps on Monday in Sigourney including a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 win over Keota earlier in the night.
HLV (12-8) will join Colfax-Mingo, Montezuma and Belle Plaine in the gold bracket portion of the SICL tournament on Thursday. Sigourney (7-16) will host the silver bracket portion of the tournament with North Mahaska, Lynnville-Sully and Iowa Valley joining the Savages in the four-team, three-match, one-night single-elimination tournament.
"We're going to gear up for Thursday. Some of the teams that we've lost to this year we're going to get the chance to see again," Carter said. "We're playing better than we were earlier in the season. Hopefully, we can gain some momentum and some confidence."
Sigourney showed incredible resilience after seeing Abell, the team's leading attacker with 94 kills in 57 sets, go down with her injury. HLV opened an 18-13 lead after an ace serve by Olivia Van Waus and still led 20-15 before a serve into the net gave the Savages a much-needed side out.
Sidney Morse recorded back-to-back aces, getting Sigourney right back in the game. The senior setter added a tip before Ashleen Nowotny slammed a hit too far past the end line for HLV, pulling Sigourney within 22-21 forcing a Warrior timeout.
Maizy Cowman, checking in for Abell, scored on a kill out of a timeout to tie the set at 22-22. Van Waus responded with a tiebreaking kill before an ace serve by Karlee Timm gave HLV two match points.
After Timm lost one point serving into the net, Sigourney erased the second match point with a block by Macy Fisch and Emma Hammes. Van Waus again snapped a tie with a kill through the defense of the Savages, but this time Cowman could not find a tying kill for Sigourney as the junior's hit just went wide of the antenna, clinching the HLV sweep.
"Maizy has been playing well for us in practice and has gotten a lot of good court time for us on the junior varsity team. I was expecting her to go in there and do what she did," Carter said. "Everyone stepped up and played a little bit harder. Joselyn's been a great leader for us all year long. She's stepped up and played all around the court. I hated to see her go down. That gave me memories of last year. We're hoping she'll be able to bounce back, but I'm proud of the girls of how they bounced back and finished that game."
HLV finished with a 31-18 edge in kills, committing just four errors on 63 swings. Freshman Mckenzie Kempf led the Warriors with 10 kills while matching teammate Kayla Jack in a perfect 14-14 hitting performance.
Sigourney finished with 16 blocks in the loss. Macy Fisch paced the defensive effort at the net for the Savages, contributing on six blocks including two solo stops.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
HLV 25-25-26, Sigourney 19-16-24
HLV statistics
Serving – Shaylee Cooling 18-18, Mckenzie Kempf 11-11, Kayla Jack 10-13, Ashleen Nowotny 8-11, Karlee Timm 6-6, Olivia Van Waus 6-10. TEAM 59-69. Aces – Kempf 3, Nowotny 3, Van Waus 2. TEAM 8.
Hitting – Jack 14-14, Kempf 14-14, Timm 11-11, Van Waus 11-13, Nowotny 8-10, Cooling 1-1. TEAM 59-63. Kills - Kempf 10, Jack 6, Timm 5, Van Waus 5, Nowotny 4, Cooling. TEAM 31.
Assists – Cooling 27, Jack, Timm. TEAM 29.
Blocks - Timm 2, Van Waus 2, Kempf, Nowotny. TEAM 6.
Digs - Timm 10, Cooling 8, Van Waus 8, Jack 7, Kayla York 4, Kempf 3. TEAM 40.
Sigourney statistics
Aces - Sidney Morse 3, Brooklyn Hemsley 2, Reagan Rozenboom 2, Joselyn Abell, Kaylee Weber. TEAM 9.
Kills - Weber 5, Rozenboom 4, Abell 3, Emma Hammes 3, Hemsley, Morse, Amiya Smallwood. TEAM 18.
Blocks - Macy Fisch 6, Weber 4, Abell 2, Hammes 2, Madison Richard 2. TEAM 16.