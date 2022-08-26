FAIRFIELD – Molly Shafer racked up 22 kills in four sets for third-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, lifting the Rockets to a pair of wins at the season-opening Steve Hisel triangular on Thursday.
Shafer recorded 11 kills in each match as EBF swept South Central Conference rival Albia 25-20 and 25-14 before closing the night with a 25-9, 25-16 win over Fairfield. The Rocket sophomore finished the night going 45-52 in total attacks while recording 19-22 in total serving with three aces, eight digs and four blocks.
Kate Shafer led EBF with 37 total assists in the triangular while going 12-14 serving with an ace and 7-7 attacking with four kills, seven digs and a team-leading six blocks. Whitney Klyn led the Rockets with 17 digs and six aces on 20-24 serving in the two matches, adding nine kills on 21-23 attacking, one assist and two blocks.
Aliya Wagamon recorded six kills on 9-11 attacking with three blocks. Cooper Champoux finished with four kills on 6-6 attacking, two aces on 16-18 serving, seven digs and two blocks for the Rockets.
Kaylee Helm finished 7-8 serving with one ace and seven digs. Cassidy Long finished 10-13 serving for EBF with one ace while Lacey Taylor recorded four blocks, going 3-3 hitting.
"Great start to the season," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We started off really nervous against Albia. We made many serving errors due to that mindset.
"In the Fairfield match, we were more relaxed and took care of the ball the first set, but was not as intense the second set and the score reflected that. Improvements in communication and defensive positioning is a key focus for practices this upcoming week."
Albia (5-2) finished with a split in the triangular, winning a three-set battle with Fairfield. The Lady Dees won the opening game against the Trojans, 25-16, before bouncing back from a 25-23 loss in the second game to win 15-13 in the third and decisive set.
Fairfield (0-3) heads to the Grinnell Tournament on Saturday. Third-ranked EBF (2-0) will be back in action Saturday at the West Branch Invitational while Albia next opens SCC play on Tuesday against No. 13 Knoxville.
