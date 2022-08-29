WEST BRANCH — The third-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team rolled into the championship match of the West Branch Invitational. The Rockets edged West Branch in the championship match, taking a 21-18, 18-21, 15-11 thriller to close out a long day of action on the court.
"Wow, what a long Saturday tournament. Playing six matches is a tough schedule for the day and we came out victorious," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I told the girls that our two-a-day practices of conditioning will pay off at the end of the day and I was correct.
"The excitement of the final match of the day is what it's all about. We had a great mental mindset throughout the day and played so tough all day long. We will continue to work on the simplicity of the game and things we can control."
EBF picked up sweeps throughout the day against Don Bosco (21-14, 21-14), Prince of Peace (21-14, 21-10), Iowa City Regina (21-11, 21-18), Wapello (21-12, 21-13) and Winfield Mount-Union (21-8, 21-8) to make it to the title match. Molly Shafer led EBF at the net with 81 kills on 160-179 attacking while adding a team-leading 46 digs along with eight blocks, four assists and an ace on 16-23 serving in the tournament.
Kate Shafer led EBF with 110 assists while adding 10 blocks, 24 digs, eight kills on 24-26 attacking and one ace on 28-31 serving. Whitney Klyn finished 45-59 serving with a team-leading seven aces along with 75-82 attacking on 22 kills, four assists, 27 digs and two blocks.
Aliya Wagamon matched Kate Shafer with a team-leading 10 blocks while collecting 12 kills on 25-30 attacking and six digs. Cooper Champoux finished the day 31-35 attacking with 11 Kills, 56-60 serving, 18 digs and two blocks.
Kaylee Helm finished 28-30 serving with three aces for EBF and 28 digs. Lacey Taylor went 3-8 attacking with three digs and three blocks while Lily Davis led the Rockets in serving with nine aces on 45-53 serving and five digs.
"We were tired, but we were strong," Genskow said. "I'm so proud of this team and the total team effort these girls put forth on the court. We are still learning to play well with each other and learning to read the court better."
Third-ranked (3A) EBF (8-0) heads to Centerville on Tuesday to open South Central Conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.