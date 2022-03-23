OTTUMWA — Ruth Thomas will be returning the sidelines as the head coach of the Ottumwa High School volleyball program. Ottumwa Community School District athletic and activities director Scott Maas made the announcement on Wednesday.
Thomas retired after her fifth season at the helm of the Bulldogs in 2020, guiding Ottumwa a 14-14 record during a pandemic-altered season. The Bulldogs earned a home match in the Class 5A regional semifinals, losing a tough four-set match to Southeast Polk after beating the Rams in four sets during the regular season.
"The Ottumwa Athletic Department is very pleased to have Ruth Thomas back as our head volleyball coach,” said Maas. “Ruth's experience, knowledge, and passion for the game will allow her to run an excellent program."
Thomas, 88-93 (.486) in five seasons as OHS head volleyball coach, has also spent four years as an assistant varsity coach and was the head coach of the Evans Middle School volleyball team for 14 years. Thomas has spent over 30 years coaching volleyball in various levels head coaching stints at both Alta-Aureila and Clear Creek-Amana. Thomas retired from Ottumwa Schools in 2021.
“I’m very excited to get back into coaching,” said Thomas. “With retirement, I’ll be able to dive in at a deeper level.”
As a player, Thomas was a three-year varsity starter at Iowa City High School, and a two-year varsity starter at both Grand View College and Simpson College. Thomas returns after one season in which Patricia Mulholland led the the young Bulldogs to a 9-24 record.