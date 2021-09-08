ELDON – B.J. Carter had just one question left unanswered following Van Buren County's four-set Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win at Cardinal on Tuesday.
"I don't know why we've got to make it so close?"
The first-year head coach of the Warriors watched her team respond from a 25-18 opening-set loss, topping the Comets in three close sets. After finding their groove in a 25-21 second-game win, the Warriors pulled away late after losing a seven-point lead to claim the third game 25-22 before Shea Scott's clinching kill ended a run of three straight aces by Sydney Pickrell, allowing Van Buren County to avoid a decisive fifth set with a 25-23 match-clinching win in the fourth.
"Coming into Cardinal, it's a rivalry, so we were so anxious," Scott said after leading the Warriors with a match-high 10 kills. "It's so exciting to win in general. To win in a close game is just great. I'm glad we get to start of the season like this."
Van Buren County is now 2-3 overall on the season, 1-1 in the SEISC south division, and 6-8 overall in sets. Of the 14 sets they've played, nine have been decided by less than 10 points with four of those sets decided by less than five points, including the final three sets on Tuesday, hence the early-season reputation as thrillseekers.
"We like the adrenaline. We like the excitement in the gym and the girls are certainly feeding on that," Carter said. "We put ourselves in some tough situations. We had a five-point lead (24-19) late in the fourth set and could have capitalized, but we seem to like to make things as close as possible."
Pickrell certainly did her part to keep Cardinal alive for their first win of the season, sending three straight serves across the net that Van Buren County failed to return. One more ace would have tied the set at 24-24. Three more aces would have forced a fifth and decisive set.
Instead, the Warriors returned Pickrell's fourth straight serve. Scott got the pass to the net and hammered home a block past Cardinal's defense to clinch the thrilling win.
"I told the girls during the final timeout I was going to get a coach's point for icing the server," Carter joked. "It did help us focus on the next point. Those next three points are over. They were able to switch their focus on to the next point."
The Warriors were able to turn things around after losing the battle at the net in the opening set, committing 10 hitting errors to negate a 6-4 edge in kills, helping the Comets pull away midway through the opening set building a 17-10 lead. After giving up the first three points of the second set, the Warriors started to turn the tide with Zoe Best stepping up at the net putting home a pair of kills helping Van Buren County pull ahead.
"The girls played confidently. They could have very well backed off, but the girls stepped up and took the ball aggressively to the net," Carter said. "The girls are learning a lot. We ran a brand-new lineup in this match. The more the girls can talk and work together, the easier more of our wins are going to be."
Cardinal refused to led Van Buren County run away with the match, rallying from 19-12 down to force a trio of late ties in the pivotal third set. The Comets fell to 0-6 on the season, 0-2 in the SEISC south, winning at least one set in each of the last five matches.
"I think this match brought out a lot of the fire we've been lacking," Cardianl head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "It brought out the passion and the intensity in the girls to really leave it all out on the court."
Pickrell finished with a team-leading nine kills and five aces for the Comets, who head to WACO on Thursday. Annabelle Cormier added five aces while Jaelyn Boley produced eight kills and a team-best five blocks for Van Buren County, who will look to even their record on Thursday at home against Central Lee.