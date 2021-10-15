OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa High School volleyball team will be hosting Waukee on Tuesday night in a Class 5A regional first-round match at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Those interested in attending the match must purchase tickets online. Cash will not be accepted at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at ia.varsitybound.com by going to the volleyball section and clicking on the schedule of matches for Tuesday, Oct. 19. Links for tickets can also be found through Ottumwa High School's athletic link at www.cimlcentral.com.