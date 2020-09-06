MOUNT VERNON — If first sets told the story on Saturday, 11th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa would have left Mount Vernon with three wins in four matches, including a pair of wins over ranked opponents.
Not once, but twice, the Bulldogs took one step forward and two steps back losing consecutive sets with a chance to clinch wins in the team's first weekend tournament of the season. Third-ranked (2A) Dike-New Hartford (4-1) bounced back from a 21-14 opening-set loss to the Bulldogs, winning in three with 21-10 win in the second set and a 15-5 runaway in the third and decisive set of the match.
Ottumwa (3-4) also failed to put away seventh-ranked (3A) Nevada after a 21-14 win in the first set. The Cubs (7-5) forced OHS into another decisive third set, winning it 15-11 to hand the Bulldogs another tough loss.
Ottumwa was able to put away North Cedar (1-8), following a 21-14 win in the first set with a 21-10 win in the second. The win was Ottumwa's only victory in the last five matches after opening the season with a pair of wins at home over Mount Pleasant and Davis County on Aug. 27 in a triangular.
Second-ranked (2A) Beckman Catholic (6-4) was the only team to beat Ottumwa in the first set of a match at Mount Vernon. The Blazers pulled off the sweep of the 11th-ranked Bulldogs, winning 21-14 and 21-13.
Anne Guest led the Bulldogs at the net on Saturday, collecting six of the team's 15 aces on 18-20 serving while racking up 16 of Ottumwa's 53 kills in the four matches on 37-51 hitting and collecting five of the Bulldogs 13 blocks. Guest hit a career milestone during the tournament by racking up her 600th career kill, moving to 607 total over the past four years.
Kiley Heller had 38 of Ottumwa's 118 digs in the tournament while adding three aces on a perfect 26-26 serving day. Chloe Schneckloth was also perfect on the day serving the volleyball, going 28-28 with one ace. Emma Weilbrenner racked up 41 assists, moving to 95 on the season and 591 for her career.
Ottumwa returns home to host Southeast Polk (2-4) on Tuesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.