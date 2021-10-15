FAIRFIELD – It might be the biggest smile Diane Drish has ever had after a loss.
"I fully expected this to be a bit of a beatdown," Drish said on Thursday night following Fairfield volleyball's regular-season finale with ninth-ranked (3A) West Burlington.
The Trojans, however, did not go down without a fight against the 28-3 Falcons. West Burlington was able to hold off Fairfield in the first two sets, winning 25-22 and 25-20, before the Trojans won another tough game using a 25-23 decision to avoid the sweep and extend the match.
Macy Rayburn and Mallory Lyon each scored on a trio of kills in the fourth set, erasing a 12-6 deficit to make a run at forcing a fifth and decisive set. Ultimately, four kills by Kenna Marlow helped the Falcons make a final 13-4 run to put away a 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 win over the lively Trojans who may have played one of their best matches even in a loss against a squad with state tournament hopes.
"It was really exciting. That's the best we've played all season," Fairfield senior Anna Dunlap said. "We weren't expecting to hang in there with (West Burlington) like that. The energy came fast for us. We picked it up faster than we usually do. It helped us a lot. That's what we play off of.
Fairfield would ultimately hang right with the Falcons at the net, finishing within one kill (46-45) of the powerful West Burlington attack. West Burlington was able to record 27 blocks, including eight assisted blocks from Isabella Blaufuss, to help pull out the first two games before finally finding a way to stymie the Trojan attack midway through the fourth set.
"It was a lot of fun. Our girls came out of the gate and played hard the entire time," Drish said. "We talked with the girls on Wednesday about how West Burlington is the real deal. I wanted the girls to go out there, play with enthusiasm, play like Trojans and don't give up. That's what our girls did."
Marlow would finish with 17 kills to lead all attackers, pulling away late in the match from Rayburn who finished with 11 kills to pace Fairfield at the net. Maya Lane added 17 digs, matching Marlow for the match lead, while Lyon led Fairfield defensively at the net with five block assists.
"By the way we played, we know that we can hang with big swingers and teams that play at a faster pace," Drish said. "The girls are getting more confident in the front row. Their blocking is coming around, which is giving them a lot more confidence and their swinging is coming around. They're starting to find the floor on those swings. That gives them a lot of confidence."
Fairfield wraps up the regular season with a record of 12-19, including a pair of Southeast Conference tournament wins on Tuesday including handing conference champion Mount Pleasant it's only tournament loss. The Panthers will get their chance at revenge on Tuesday when the teams meet again in Fairfield to open Class 4A regional tournament play.
"It's going to be a tough region, but all I've told the girls is that I want them to play hard," Drish said. "I want the girls to give it everything they've got. They gave it their all in this match. If they do that in each match going forward, I can live with the final result."
West Burlington and Fairfield were supposed to meet as part of a weekend quadrangular tournament with Centerville and Davis County, but scheduled the regular-season finale for Thursday after the Mustangs and Big Reds dropped out with the teams scheduled to play each other in Bloomfield in the 3A regional tournament on Monday. Ultimately, things worked out for the best as the Trojans tested themselves with a state tournament contender heading into a rare weekend off.
"I'm actually excited to have a Saturday off," Dunlap joked.
Drish is also excited to have an unexpected weekend away from the court, getting a chance to enjoy some family sports action this Saturday.
"I'm going to head up to Pella to watch my son play soccer at Central," Drish said. "I haven't really had the chance to see him play yet with both the seasons going on at the same time.
"It all worked out. I'm going to go watch my boy on Saturday!"