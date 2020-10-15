MOUNT PLEASANT — The Fairfield volleyball team finished third in the Southeast Conference tournament, winning two of three matches on Tuesday night.
Mount Pleasant won the tournament title, handing Burlington the program's first Southeast Conference tournament loss. After beating Burlington, the Panthers battled Fairfield, staving off a fierce Trojan comeback in the first set before running away with the second to sweep Fairfield 25-22 and 25-15.
The Panthers looked on anxiously as Burlington won a three-set nail-biter over a Fort Madison team that would’ve held the tiebreaker over Mount Pleasant. Fairfield went 2-1 on Tuesday and 3-2 overall to take third in the tournament, sweeping Keokuk 25-12, 25-9, and Washington 25-13, 25-11.
“Our first game against Keokuk was a lot of fun,” Fairfield head volleyball coach Diana Drish told the Southeast Iowa Union. “We blocked really well. We played defense really well, and we finished.”
Playing on her birthday, Danielle Breen led Fairfield on the night at the net with 13 kills on 23-25 hitting. Kiya Robertson was a perfect 24-24 serving with an ace and a team-leading 37 digs while Brynley Allison led the Trojans with 21 assists. Mallory Lyon led Fairfield defensively at the net with 12 blocks.
Fairfield (10-20) will host West Burlington and Davis County on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.