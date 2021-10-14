FAIRFIELD – Mount Pleasant may have left Fairfield High School with the top prize in the Southeast Conference.
The Trojans, however, made sure the Panthers didn't leave with a perfect record in the conference tournament. Fairfield clinched a winning mark in the two-day pool-play tournament by spoiling Mount Pleasant's bid for a fifth straight win with an 18-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory in Tuesday night's tournament finale.
After losing two of three matches on the opening night of the Southeast Conference Tournament one week earlier in Mount Pleasant, Fairfield moved into third place by winning two matches on their home floor. Before handing Mount Pleasant it's only tournament loss, Fairfield swept Burlington 25-12 and 25-15.
“It feels amazing. It was a lot fun, and this is what volleyball is all about it," Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish told the Southeast Iowa Union on Tuesday. “It's nice to be able to do that if we're home or away, but it's really nice to do it in front of our crowd.”
Fairfield (12-18) will not have to wait long to face Mount Pleasant again. The two teams open Class 4A regional tournament play against each other in Fairfield this Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Albia 25-25-25, Centerville 16-20-13
ALBIA – Addison Halstead led the Lady Dees at the net, collecting 11 kills offensively while throwing up four blocks defensively as the Lady Dees finished off South Central Conference play on a winning note against the Redettes.
Emma Wenger added 32 assists in the three-set victory for Albia while Jenna Gronewold added five ace serves. Adelina Curiel collected 18 of Albia's 61 digs in the match.
Both Centerville (5-25, 1-5 SCC) and Albia (17-15, 4-2 SCC) will open Class 3A regional tournament play against conference rivals on Monday with Centerville heading to Davis County while Albia hosts Chariton. The Lady Dees will first wrap up the regular season this weekend playing in the Knoxville Tournament against the Panthers, Iowa Falls-Alden and Southeast Warren in pool play.
WACO 25-25-25, Van Buren County 21-21-23
WAYLAND – Grace Coble dished out a team-high 20 assists in WACO’s tight Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep of Van Buren County.
Jocelyn Fulton added 11 digs to stymie VBC's attack. Ellah Kissell added 11 kills and 10 more digs as WACO secured its 20th win of the season.
Van Buren County (10-17, 2-4 SEI south) opens postseason play at home on Monday. The Warriors welcome Cardinal to Keosauqua for a Class 2A regional opening-round match on Monday at 7 p.m.
No. 13 (1A) New London 25-25-25, Cardinal 5-11-11
ELDON – Natalie Burden collected a match-high 15 kills at the net for the 13th-ranked Tigers, leading a relentless attack that produced a Southeast Iowa Superconference sweep of the Comets.
Aliyah Christensen and Elly Manning each had 12 assists for New London, keeping Cardinal's defense off balance. Emma Nye stymied most Cardinal attacks, finishing with a match-best 17 digs.
Sydney Pickrell led Cardinal with 15 digs and recorded five kills to pace the Comet offense. Emma Becker added three kills and 14 digs for Cardinal while Megan (six) and Emily (five) Ward combined for 11 assists.
Cardinal (4-25, 0-10 SEI south) opens postseason play at Van Buren County on Monday.
Wapello 25-25-25, Pekin 9-14-13
WAPELLO – Taylor Gambell produced six digs, three kills, two assists, two blocks and an ace for Pekin in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Arrows, wrapping up the regular season for the Panthers.
Alex Parsons had five digs for Pekin. Kyli Fitzsimmons connected on four kills while Kayse Miller added three winners at the net
Pekin (6-14, 1-7 SEI north) opens Class 2A regional tournament play next Wednesday night at Danville.