ALBIA — Better late than never.
Twin sisters Macy and Maggie Rayburn are proving to be a formidable combination at the net for the Fairfield volleyball team, teaming up for 47 blocks apiece, leading the Trojans to a Southeast Conference-best 154 total blocks this season. When the chips were down on Thursday night in the final match of the regular season, the Rayburns came up big in protecting the net against Albia in another thrilling match between the schools that came right down to the wire.
Macy and Maggie Rayburn combined for seven total blocks, including assisting each other on five blocks scoring on two of the final three points to clinch a five-set win over the Lady Dees. Fairfield closed out the regular season following up a comeback run to the Southeast Conference tournament title on Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12 win over Albia in the third match this season between the teams to be decided in a decisive set.
"We struggled a bit with the block over the years," Macy Rayburn said. "It's finally starting to come around at the time of year that actually need it. It's been fun with both of us in there."
The presence at the net of the 5-11 seniors proved to be a difficult obstacle for Albia to overcome initially. Three hitting errors early in the first set, allowing the Trojans to open a 10-5 lead, with eight errors counting nine kills by the Lady Dees, allowing Fairfield to cruise to an 11-point win in the opening game.
"Those twins up there at the front of the net is a tough block to get around," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin said. "They're blocking, compared to the beginning of the year, has really increased a lot. We didn't get a lot off the block, which is something we've gotten a lot of this year. They've really improved on their blocking aspects. That rotation is where we struggled most of the night."
Being their senior seasons, the Rayburns are hitting their stride late in their first season together. The duo combined for 14 of Fairfield's 18 total blocks on Thursday at Albia after combining for all four blocks in a 24-26, 25-22, 15-7 win on Tuesday over Burlington that clinched the Southeast Conference championship for the Trojans.
"This is the first year we've really been in there together," Maggie Rayburn said. "We've been split up in the past."
Fairfield and Albia battled through 13 ties and six lead changes in the second game. The Trojans saw a four-point lead disappear before erasing a five-point deficit, scoring seven unanswered points including three points scored by sophomore Lilly Bergren putting Fairfield in firm control of the match with a two-game lead.
"We battled. We definitely battled," Fairfield co-head volleyball coach Vicki Rebling said. "Albia makes us better offensively and defensively based on their strategic locations where they push the ball, tip the ball and hit the ball."
Facing a Senior Night loss, Albia began the process of potentially engineering a reverse sweep using eight aces and 25 kills over the next two games. Addison Halstead, one of the seven seniors honored prior to the match, recorded seven of her match-leading 17 kills as the Lady Dees pulled away early in the third game to extend the match with a six-point win before a closing 8-3 run in the fourth game forced the Trojans into a fifth and decisive set.
"I think we were more motivated in the third and fourth sets," Albia senior setter Sophie Weber said. "We just wanted it more."
Albia not only rallied to force the fifth set, but kept the rally going in the fifth set scoring the first two points of the decisive game and seven of the first 11 points. Fairfield, however, had one last run as Macy Rayburn stepped up to connect on a pair of kills tying the final set at 10-10.
Rayburn finished with 16 kills in the match, including four kills in the final set. Fairfield's final rotation ultimately allowed the Trojans to clinch the win.
"We knew it would be tough," Cox-Dustin said. "It just came down to that final rotation. They had the better of us at that point."
Fairfield will take a 17-16 record into postseason play, the first winning regular season for the program since 2018. The Trojans host Tipton in the Class 3A, Region 8 quarterfinals on Monday.
"We've never played Tipton before, so it should be fun," Maggie Rayburn said.
"It should be fun. We're glad it's at home, but we're going to have to work hard and work together," Macy Rayburn added.
Albia (17-8), meanwhile, heads to the Knoxville Tournament on Saturday to close out the regular season. The Lady Dees will open Class 3A regional tournament play at home against Chariton looking to avenge a postseason loss to the Chargers last fall.
"This is a good group of kids," Cox-Dustin said of Albia seniors Halstead, Ashley Beary, Emma Wenger, Weber, Maia Paxton, Jorryn Crall and Maggy Spurgin. "Those seniors will be missed next year. They go out and play with their hearts and souls. They've come together and played so well together. They'll do whatever you ask of them. They'll give up the individual stuff. That really shows in how successful we've been this season. We don't have one dominant hitter. We spread the ball around. It really been a total team effort."
