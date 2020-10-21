FAIRFIELD — Diane Drish didn't worry about motivational speeches on Tuesday night.
All it took was a simple reminder.
"We just need to start playing Trojan volleyball," Drish said.
Fairfield got to work playing the type of Trojan volleyball that had led to eight wins in the past 13 matches. After giving up nine of the first 11 points of the match, Fairfield rallied back to complete a 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Southeast Conference rival Keokuk on Tuesday in the Class 4A, Region 8 high school volleyball quarterfinals.
Fairfield (12-20) will head to fourth-ranked North Scott on Thursday for the 4A regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Keokuk ends the season with a record of 6-21.