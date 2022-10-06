WASHINGTON — The Fairfield High School volleyball team opened the Southeast Conference tournament on Tuesday, winning two of three matches during opening-round play at Washington.
Fairfield swept Fort Madison in their opening match of the tournament, edging the Bloodhounds 26-24 in the opening set before putting away the sweep with a 25-15 win in the second set. The Trojans won an even tighter battle in its second match, topping Washington 25-22, 14-25 and 15-13.
Keokuk was able to sweep Fairfield, 25-10 and 25-11, leaving the Trojans with a 2-1 conference tournament record heading into next Tuesday's second-round of play at Fort Madison. Macy Rayburn led the Trojans at the net with 18 kills and three blocks while Maddie Jones picked up a team-best 51 assists and four aces in the three matches.
Fairfield (12-13) will head to the Oskaloosa Invitational on Saturday.
