NEW LONDON — Chelsey Huff and Shea Scott combined for 45 kills over eight sets as Van Buren County battled for a tough 20-22, 21-14, 15-8 win over Highland at the New London Tournament. The Warriors dropped a 14-21, 21-15, 17-15 decision to Mid-Prairie and suffered a second loss in three days to 10th-ranked (1A) New London, falling 21-10 and 21-14 on Saturday.
Scott finished with 22 kills while collecting 17 digs and four aces on 17-19 serving. Huff led the Warriors on the day with 23 kills while collecting 19 digs, a pair of assists, a block assist and an ace on 11-15 serving.
Isabel Manning finished with a team-leading 57 assists in the tournament while delivering a pair of aces on a perfect 26-26 serving day. Manning also finished with 11 digs, six kills, three block assists and a solo block in the eight sets.
Kadence Nusbaum led Van Buren County with 25 digs in the three matches while collecting an assist and two aces on 18-19 serving. Ella Jirak was 22-24 serving in the tournament with 12 kills, nine digs, five block assists, a solo block and a two assists.
Kalyn Tuttle delivered a kill at the net and an ace while serving 16-18 for the Warriors with five digs, four assists and four block assists. Jaelyn Boley had seven kills, three digs and three block assists with a solo block and an assist.
Other Warriors to participate in the New London tournament included Maddy Johnson with six digs and Annabelle Cormier with two digs. Brooklyn Cormier had five digs and was 3-4 serving while Holly Spees added a dig and was 5-6 serving for Van Buren County.
Nusbaum and Scott both collected 17 digs for the Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to New London on Thursday. Huff collected 14 kills in the match to lead Van Buren County (8-13, 3-3 SEI south). Manning added 21 assists while going 10-11 serving.