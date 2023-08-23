WAYLAND — Matt Zeitler said it all walking off the court after the final match on Monday at the season-opening WACO Classic.
"Welcome back to volleyball, right?"
Back this season serving as interim coach for B.J. Carter, who will be taking this year off on maternity leave as head coach of the Van Buren County volleyball team, Zeitler watched the Warriors pull off something of a surprising run to a championship. Van Buren County swept Pekin (21-16, 21-14), rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third and final set to knock off WACO (15-21, 21-12, 16-14), swept Centerville to clinch the pool championship (21-14, 21-16) and knocked off Southeast Iowa Superconference south rival Burlington-Notre Dame in the championship match 25-27, 25-21 and 15-12.
Zeitler, who's last season as full-time head volleyball coach at Van Buren County ended with the program's first trip to the state tournament in 2019, was joined on the sidelines by one of his former standout players. Salena Sayre, who eclipsed 500 kills as a senior during Van Buren County's run to the 2A state tournament four years ago, has been working with many of the current Warrior players that got the 2023 season off to a successful start.
"Salena runs the practice. She does a great job with the girls," Zeitler said. "I'm a terrible practice coach, but I can coach during the matches. Put some numbers out here and let's see who we've got on the other side."
Since the run to state in 2019, the second consecutive 30-season for the program, Van Buren County has been trying to rebuild sustaining three consecutive losing seasons. The Warriors struggled last year in the competitive SEISC south, going just 3-10 in conference matches during an 11-17 campaign.
Notre Dame handed Van Buren County one of those losses in decisive fashion, sweeping the Warriors 25-11, 25-20 and 25-17 last season. WACO also rolled past VBC last fall, winning 21-8 and 21-7 during SEISC tournament play.
Those results might have made it hard for most to believe that Van Buren County would be the team left standing as champions by the end of Monday's season-opening tournament.
"I was expecting to win a few games, but not the whole thing," VBC senior Ivy Davidson said. "Not the be a negative nelly, but just because of our past, it was hard to believe we might be able to win this tournament."
The Warriors eased into the tournament against Pekin, pulling away in each game to clinch the season-opening sweep. Davidson led the Warriors at the net with seven of the team's 16 kills while making six blocks, matching the six kills scored by the Panthers.
The first signs of a surprising championship, however, came moments after Van Buren County completed its first match. Back in the main gym, the Centerville Redettes stunned the hosting WACO Warriors bouncing back from a 21-14 loss in the opening game to a thrilling season opener with a 21-13 win in the second game and a 15-12 victory in the decisive third set.
"When we got the tournament information, we took a look at the pools and we put ourselves right where we wanted to be battling for a spot in the championship match," Centerville head volleyball coach Taylor Lawson said. "There was a lot of energy in those first few games, not just for the players but also as coaches. We have to battle that energy to be ready to go."
Centerville put themselves in position to play for a spot in the championship match, overcoming a set point in the opening game against Pekin before completing a 23-21, 21-6 sweep of the Panthers. Matty Kovacevich led the Redettes in their second win with six kills while Kiera Klum stepped up with four aces as well as a game-extending kill to tie the first set at 20-20.
"Kiera had a heck of a night. She's a vocal leader I'm going to rely on a lot this season to get things going for us," Lawson said. "Matty's got a good cannon when she gets going. We just need to get everyone going to be that well-oiled machine."
Van Buren County (4-0) set up the decisive pool match with Centerville (3-1) with an incredible rally against WACO. Down 13-3 and just two points away from suffering a loss that could have derailed their championship hopes, Davidson and Bree Kirkhart began to step up with winners at the net leading to a nine-point run that cut the deficit to 13-12.
WACO set up two match points after a kill by Zoey Dennier. Kirkhart erased one match point by tipping home a winner before a WACO mishit tied the game at 14-14, setting the stage for back-to-back kills by Keely Duncan to clinch the incredible third-set comeback.
"We just really wanted it, so we went and got it," Davidson said. "We started to see the weaknesses in their defense, so we started taking advantage of that. We found the open holes and just kept chipping away at it."
That momentum helped Van Buren County earn a 21-16, 21-14 sweep against Centerville, sending the Warriors to the title match while the Redettes played for third place. Centerville would face Sigourney, who pulled off some comebacks of their own following an opening loss to Notre Dame (21-11, 21-12) as the Savages erased a nine-point deficit in the opening game of a 21-18, 21-15 win over Columbus before overcoming a seven-point deficit in a 21-15, 21-15 victory over Louisa-Muscatine.
The comebacks, however, would end against Centerville. Faith Owens scored twice late in the first game of the third-place match, clinching a 21-19 win for the Redettes before a kill by Klum and an ace by Jazmyn Dell ignited a 6-1 start to a 21-12 win in game two over the Savages allowing Centerville to head back to Appanoose County with a winning record in the season-opening tournament.
"We were nowhere near this spot last year," Klum said. "This is a good sign for the rest of the season. We were really excited right from the start. We talked what we needed to fix after that first game with WACO. We went out there and did our jobs."
Reagan Clarahan led Sigourney to a fourth-place finish with three aces and 11 kills. Dani Allar added a team-leading 18 digs while Taylor Rozenboom produced 16 assists and three ace serves of her own for the 2-2 Savages.
Pekin finished the night dropping a pair of 21-17 games to WACO, ending their night with an 0-3 record. Kayse Miller racked up 12 of Pekin's 27 kills in the tournament while Myah Bainbridge served up seven of Pekin's 16 aces produced in the first six games of the season.
"We're a lot more competitive this season than we've been in the past," Pekin head volleyball coach Jordan Mohs said. "There are things I saw that are promising for the future and some things we really need to work on."
