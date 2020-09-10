ELDON — In recent years, Cardinal has held its own on the volleyball court with WACO.
This isn’t most years. This year might be a very special one for the Warriors from Wayland.
On a night in which six Cardinal volleyball senior players were honored before the match, it was an experienced WACO squad took control once the match got underway. Senior teammates Morgan Graber and Molly McLaughlin combined for 17 kills, two more than Cardinal’s entire team total, as the Warriors rolled to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-11 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep.
The win is the 10th in 11 matches for the Warriors, who avenged their only loss on Tuesday beating West Burlington in four sets. WACO hasn’t lost since falling to the Falcons in the championship match of their season-opening home tournament, winning eight straight to take the rubber match in a series in which the two teams have evenly split the past 14 matches
“They are really good this year,” Cardinal head volleyball coach Katie Orwig said of WACO. “They’ve got players that have been together for at least four years. It’s pretty much the same returning line-up. They’ve had a lot of time to work together and it shows. They came out ready and looked great.”
Cardinal had won three of the previous five matches against WACO, including two of three competitive meetings last season. The competitive trend of the series, however, was taken off the table by Graber who had five of WACO’s nine kills in the first set as the Warriors jumped out to an 11-3 lead, forcing the first Cardinal timeout and setting a new tone for the night.
“They are so good. They’ve gotten so much better,” Cardinal senior Trista Benedict said. “They’re hitting has improved so much. Now, it’s our turn to come back and make some things happen throughout the rest of the year.”
WACO (10-1, 2-0 SEI south) built 16-point leads in every set, trailing just twice at 2-1 and 3-2 in the final set. Cardinal (2-4, 0-2 SEI south) finally started to string together points at the net with Kiya Chapin racking up three in the final set, matching Emma Becker with a team-leading five winners for the match as Cardinal got as close as 22-11 in the final set.
“I had a terrible night on Tuesday (at Van Buren County),” Chapin said. “It kind of bled into this match. I finally just realized I had to let it go. If you want to kill it and you want to win, you just have to go out there and get it done.”
Senior Night doubled as the home opener for the Comet volleyball team, bringing an end to WACO’s third week of competition and Cardinal’s first week. Having already had a match postponed against Burlington-Notre Dame as the Nikes dealt with the aftermath of an increase in coronavirus cases in Des Moines County, being able to celebrate Senior Night was even more special for Chapin, Benedict, Cameron Younker, Kolbie Bass, Maddy McClure and Anna Mullikin.
“With the season almost being on the line every day because of the virus, it means a lot to be able to take the court every time we get that opportunity,” Benedict said.
“We don’t know for sure when the season is going to end,” Chapin added. “We just have to keep playing like it’s our last match. We just need to get better having that mindset. We need to get better with each swing.”
The winning trend of WACO makes the Warriors yet another tough SEISC team to deal with. Holy Trinity, New London and Van Buren County are south division programs that have runs to the state volleyball tournament in recent years. West Burlington and Central Lee, both teams that have also been tough to beat, will be the next two opponents that will test the Comets next week before Cardinal hosts their own home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“There is a lot we can take away from this first week. We just lacked energy and communication in this match. That’s something we’ll need going into next week,” Orwig said. “There’s a lot to work on between now and then.
“Hopefully, this was our bad match of the season,” Benedict added. “Hopefully, we got that out of our system.”
WACO 25-25-25, Cardinal 9-9-11 WACO statistics
Aces – Grace Coble 6, Molly McLaughlin 3, Lindsey Roth 3, Aubri Garnsey, Ellah Kissell. TEAM 14.
Kills - Morgan Graber 9, McLaughlin 8, Lona Farrier 3, Ellie Miles 3, Taylor Sammons 2, Coble, Kissell, Roth. TEAM 28.
Blocks - Garber 2, Kissell 2, Sammons 2, Coble, Farrier, McLaughlin, Miles. TEAM 10.
Cardinal statistics
Aces - Trista Benedict. TEAM 1.
Kills - Emma Becker 5, Kiya Chapin 5, Cameron Younker 2, Benedict, Maddy McClure, Sydney Pickrell. TEAM 15.
Blocks - Benedict, Kinsey Hissem. TEAM 2.