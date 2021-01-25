WATERLOO — The first match of the season did not go as planned for the ninth-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team.
The Warriors, playing their first match in 14 months, dropped a three-set decision on the road Sunday at Hawkeye Community College. Indian Hills lost 25-9, 25-23 and 25-23 to the Redtails.
Amber Rickert led Hawkeye with nine kills and four aces, accounting for a match-high 14 points. Haley Eckerman added 11 total points, racking up seven kills on a perfect 17-17 hitting effort at the net with three solo blocks.
Gabriela Cavalcante-Oliveira and Jenna Vallee each collected five kills to lead Indian Hills, who fell from ninth to 12 in the NJCAA Division I national volleyball rankings. Hawkeye (1-0), with the win, broke into the national Division II ranking debuting at 18th on Monday.
Cassia Lemos, the single-season record holder in assists for Indian Hills, collected 20 in Sunday's season opener with also collecting 11 digs. Jarolin de los Santos matched Vallee with four blocks, including a team-leading two solo stops at the net.
Indian Hills (0-1) hurt themselves at the net on Sunday, committing 21 hitting errors countering the 21 kills recorded in the match. The Warriors host Jefferson College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.