MEDIAPOLIS — This wasn't going to be the same type of Van Buren County volleyball season as last year's historic 2019 campaign.
For one night, however, the Warriors played with the same heart needed to fight for another state tournament berth.
In the end, West Branch proved to have just enough to prevent VBC from making what would have been considered a Cinderella run deeper into the 2020 postseason. The Bears rallied from an early deficit to edge the Warriors in the opening game, steamrolled Van Buren County in the second game and shook off a stunning loss in the third game to clinch a 25-21, 25-6, 21-25, 25-14 Class 2A, Region 8 semifinal win on Monday night at Mediapolis.
The Bears will get a third chance this season to knock off River Valley South rival Wilton on Wednesday with a trip to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament on the line. Van Buren County ends a season that saw several new players and a brand new head coach step into the mix with a final record of 11-15.
"Last year, losing all of the seniors, I knew things were going to be different this year," said Isabel Manning, the player with the most returning experience after starting all 37 matches in the the program's only state tournament season last fall. "We've all kind of gelled together over the course of the season. That third set showed it. We have the heart. We definitely could have won this match."
The Warriors faced a West Branch team with plenty of depth at the net, entering the match with four players that have recovered over 100 kills so far this season. The leader of that group, sophomore Iva Senio, did not play in Monday's match leaving the burden on players like Jaclyn Bloem and Lexi Klinkkammer to pick up the slack.
Both players paved the way to the regional final for the Bears. Bloem finished with a match-best 20 kills against the Warriors while Klinkkammer added 19 winners, giving West Branch a 53-31 advantage in team kills.
The Warriors, however, didn't make things easy on the Bears recording eight blocks during the match. Van Buren County built a 12-10 lead in the opening game and made West Branch (20-12) work just take a 1-0 lead in the match, showing the progress made after opening the season two months earlier with several players trying to adjust to playing new positions at a new level of the sport.
"I would not have guessed from that first tournament of the season at WACO that we would have even have made it to this point," said Abby Manning after wrapping up her first season as head volleyball coach at Van Buren County. "We were really sloppy. We had players at new positions. We've made so many gains throughout the year. I don't care about the final record. I care about seeing the progress the girls made this year."
West Branch seemed poised to make that competitive first set a minor speed bump on the way to the regional final after routing the Warriors by 19 points in the second set. The Bears entered the third set on the verge of running away with a regional semifinal sweep.
"I think the girls forgot a little bit where they were in that second set," Abby Manning said. "When they came back to the huddle, I reminded them that they were in charge of how this season ends. They came back in that third set and really played well."
Van Buren County scored the first five points of the game and, surprisingly, never looked back. The Warriors opened a 9-1 lead and responded as West Branch chipped away, getting as close as 18-16 with junior Shea Scott chipping three kills past the defense of the Bears.
Ella Jirak added a kill off the block of West Branch, giving Van Buren County four game points. On the second point, Chelsey Huff hammered the most impactful of her team-leading 13 kills as the Warriors celebrated what would be their final game won in 2020 in one of the best games played by the Warriors this season.
"We wanted to give this 110 percent," Manning said. "We knew, as seniors, this was not going to be an easy match at all. We kind of wanted to pour our hearts out into it and give it our all."
Manning's final volleyball match included a team-leading 23 assists and three ace serves on 14-15 serving. The senior captain and daughter of the Warriors' first-year head coach added eight digs, three block assists and a kill scrapping for every ball including the final point scored by West Branch as Manning drove to the court trying to keep the ball alive even as the final whistle blew signifying a match-clinching kill for the Bears.
"No one expected us to go this far this season. I think, as a team, we knew we had a lot of work to do when the season started," Isabel Manning said. "We're going to work hard, give it 110 percent and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it."
Huff joined Manning in going out with a great effort in her final match for Van Buren County as the senior added nine digs and a perfect 12-12 serving effort to go along with 13 kills against the Bears. Jirak, another Van Buren County senior, finished with six kills, four digs, three assists and three block assists while serving 10-11 in her final match for the Warriors.
Kalyn Tuttle had three assists and one successful serve in her one and only attempt of her final match for Van Buren County. Other Warrior seniors to close out their high school volleyball careers on Monday included Brooklyn Cormier, who was 3-3 serving with two digs and Holly Spees who added two digs for the Warriors.
"I've said all along this season that I didn't care what the scores were, but if I saw the effort being displayed out there on the court, they could walk off the court proud of themselves," Abby Manning said. "I'm proud of them. With the exception of a few times, the girls did that all season. They stepped out there and played ball all season."