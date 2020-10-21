ELDON — The Cardinal Comets hosted the Van Buren Warriors in Class 2-A region volleyball action Wednesday night. The contest was the third match up between the two schools on the year, with Van Buren prevailing in the two regular season contests.
“It’s hard to beat someone three times in a season,” Van Buren County head volleyball coach Abby Manning said.
The Warriors proved to be up for the challenge, proving once again to be too much for Cardinal. Van Buren County defeating the Comets in three straight games (25-18, 25-20, 25-13) in front of a boisterous visiting crowd.
Game one saw the two teams trading points with the score tied 15-15 before Van Buren would outscore the Comets 10-3 down the final stretch. Kills by Shea Scott and Ella Jirak would contribute to the final surge.
Looking to recover in game two, Cardinal kept themselves in the game on kills by Riley Bears, Kiya Chapin, Trista Benedict and Kinsey Hissem. Traiiling 21-15, Cardinal would out score the Warriors before Van Buren finished the game scoring the final two points.
“In the third set, we got down,” assessed Cardinal Coach Katie Orwig.
Van Buren County would jump to a 13-4 lead and never look back in the set. The final seven points by the Warriors including three kills by Shea Scott.
“Shea has played very well down the stretch,” noted Manning.
Cardinal will look to build on returners Riley Bears, the team’s leader in assists this season, as well as outside players Emma Becker and Sydney Pickerell next year. The Comets (9-17) will lose season kills leader Kiya Chapin, season digs leader Lizzey Lett, and season serve ace leader Trista Benedict.
Van Buren County (11-14) travels to Mediapolis next Monday night to take on West Branch (19-12) in Class 2-A, Region 8 volleyball action.
“Everyone contributed tonight and we were balanced, but we need to clean up some errors for next Monday,” quipped Manning, “We did not have enough movement at times tonight.”