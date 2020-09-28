KEOSAUQUA — Even in a loss, the Van Buren County volleyball team is learning how to win.
The Warriors bounced back from a third meeting in two weeks with Holy Trinity, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, to score an impressive Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep on Monday at home against Danville. Chelsey Huff led a potent attack at the net with 14 kills in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 sweep for VBC in a match that was postponed earlier this season.
"It felt like we were just getting started in the first set. We noticed what they were capable of and we realized we had to bring even more," Huff said after Monday's match with the Bears. "Everyone at the net was doing really well. We were able to switch it up so if they were able to block the outside, we could attack the middle. We could throw the slide in there. Ella (Jirak) was executing that very well."
Jirak added three kills, including the final point on the third swing of the rally, while collecting a pair of blocks and a team-leading three ace serves. Shea Scott also got into the mix at the net with eight kills to go along with nine digs and two aces on a perfect 7-7 serving effort.
"Danville's a good team, but we're a good team. We just battled and came out on top," Jirak said. "We have a lot more confidence right now. That confidence builds us up as a team and we just use that to play well together."
Monday's win was the fourth in the last five matches for Van Buren County after entering last week seeking to snap a seven-match losing streak. The one loss in the past five matches, however, might have been the best performance of the season for the Warriors in the most competitive of the three matches so far against Holy Trinity.
The Crusaders were able to secure a spot in the SEISC championship tournament last Thursday by winning the three-team pool with the Warriors and Lone Tree. The decisive match of the pool may have gone to Holy Trinity, who went on to win the SEISC tournament Saturday at Loren Walker Arena, but the Warriors gained confidence in the 25-19, 25-12 setback.
"It didn't feel like we lost that match. We put 100-percent effort into that match and our coaches knew that," Huff said. "Compared to previous matches, we executed incredibly well. We've still got a lot of work to do, but we're heading in the right direction."
Huff had five kills in the opening game, including four early in the match to help Van Buren County build a 10-4 lead. Danville (1-10, 0-3 SEI south) stayed within striking distance even closing to within 12-10 after one of seven blocks in the first set by the Bears.
After blocking Jaelyn Boley late in the first set, pulling the Bears within 19-15, Fox was called for a violation prior to a Van Buren County serve after a long serve by teammate Carlea Beckman gave the Warriors a side out. The two points gifted by Danville would kick off a 27-4 run by Van Buren County that suddenly gave the Warriors a commanding 25-16, 21-3 lead in the match.
"I think that really gave us a huge boost of energy, especially any time we can win that first set," Jirak said. "I think we've built ourselves up even in the losses we've had this year. Playing those tough teams have helped us grow. Even if we get beat, it's makes us better. It gets us prepared to play a faster pace."
Jirak's three aces all came in the final game as the Warriors again gradually pulled away after Danville briefly gained the lead for the first and only times in the match. Brooklyn Cormier added three aces while going 24-24 serving in the SEISC south sweep.
Van Buren County (7-10, 2-3 SEI south) hosts another tough conference foe on Thursday as 10-4 New London comes to Keosauqua looking to test the Warriors.
"We're a long way to go to compete at state like we did last year," Huff said. "We're going to work more on our coverage at the net. We're also going to work more on hitting from the back row. I'm not normally a back row player, but I played with a lot more confidence than I had back there earlier this year."