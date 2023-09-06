DANVILLE — It seemed inevitable that the match was going to go five.
On the verge of closing the match out late in the fourth set Van Buren County saw all of their attacks suddenly disappear. At first, it wasn’t too much to worry about.
Leading 22-18 in the fourth set, with a 2-1 match lead, the Warriors just needed three points to close out the contest. Danville, wanting to defend home turf, went on the attack winning the next five points, and eventually taking the lead 23-22.
With all the momentum working against them the Warriors needed to regroup in order to close out the Southeast Iowa Super Conference match. Otherwise the match was going to go to a fifth set, where just about anything could happen. And Danville would have the momentum after winning the the fourth.
Although he looked calm on the sidelines, Van Buren County Head Volleyball Coach, Matt Zeitler, couldn’t help but wonder if a bad weekend tournament was still going to come back and haunt the Warriors.
“We had a rough tournament this last weekend, which they say when you play really tough competition you get better, but they can be wrong,” Zeitler said. “I’m proud of the girls because they played well and closed out the match without self destructing, and we had several players that didn’t get frazzled. Especially when we were coming off an 0-6 weekend.”
The Warriors did the exact opposite of self destructing in the closing points of Tuesday’s match. Ivy Davison helped lead the charge. After Danville took the lead, 23-22, she told her teammates to keep their heads up.
That seemed to help. The Warriors tied the set up at 23, the seventh tie of the set. Then the Warriors were able to win the next point to re-inherit the lead. Most importantly they were able to get match point.
Another thing that helped was the right arm of Davison, who was able to help swing the Warriors get the lead back.
After a lengthy volley the front line blockers of Van Buren County forced Danville into a bad shot which resulted in the ball going right into the net. With that the Warriors were able to gain a 3-1 match win.
The victory was an important one for the Warriors. Not just because they were able to get a win in conference play, but because of how they were able to get the win, fighting back in the end of the fourth set. It was important because of how young the Warriors are in 2023.
“We have eight girls on this team that haven’t seen a lot of varsity volleyball minutes before this season,” Zeitler said. “I’m proud of them because of how they were able handle the closing parts of the fourth set. I am also glad that I didn’t see anything that seemed to carry over from last weekend’s tournament.”
The Warriors started off wit the lead in the first set, but Danville took control of the opening set midway though, and eventually worked their way to a 25-22 victory.
The Warriors made a minor change which would help them power to a victory in the match.
“We were able to find a few rotations tonight where our team just really seemed to work well together,” Zeitler said. “We were able to have Kaedyn Boley come in for a few subs on the back row and that really worked great for us.”
The second set ended with a 25-22 win for Van Buren County. In that set they led 20-11 at one point before Danville made a comeback in the closing stages.
The Warriors controlled the entire third set, eventually winning 25-17.
Ivy Davison had the hot hand for the Warriors as she, unofficially, had 20 kills in the match. Bree Kirkhart finished with 12 kills. Marlee Mertens added 11 kills. Keely Duncan, Caylin Schmitt and Callie Kracht all had two kills each.
Tessa Sayre had five aces in the match. Kracht added two and Mertens finished with one.
The Warriors move to 6-9 overall on the season. They travel to play New London next Tuesday.
