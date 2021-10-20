OTTUMWA — Ella Allar is starting to need a tab when it comes to Ottumwa High School athletic equipment.
The junior that has gone through a least a few pairs of softball pants sliding around the diamond making plays for the Bulldog over the last three summers will need a new volleyball uniform come next season. In what proved to be the final match of the year, Allar showed signs of the effort given to extend her junior season on the hardwood in Tuesday's Class 5A regional first round match against Waukee with a tear on the sleeve of her volleyball jersey.
"I remember during my eighth-grade year of softball, I went through a lot of pants because I kept blowing out the knees," Allar said. "I've been through at least three pairs of softball pants. I guess this is my first volleyball uniform I've worn out."
The hustle was there from Allar and the rest of her Bulldog teammates on Tuesday. The execution of the Waukee Warriors, however, proved to be the difference in a Class 5A, Region 4 quarterfinal match at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
The Warriors never looked back after setting the tone for the night by scoring the first five points of the postseason match. Waukee racked up 40 kills over three sets, nearly doubling Ottumwa's offensive attack, securing a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 sweep advancing to Thursday night's regional semifinal match at third-ranked Ankeny while bringing the curtain down on Ottumwa's 2021 high school volleyball season.
"The girls never quit. They practiced hard all year and they kept giving it everything they had all season," Patricia Mulholland said after wrapping up her first season as Ottumwa High School head volleyball coach. "They worked very hard. They battled point for point. I'm proud of their performance. These kids know where we need to get to beat teams the caliber of Waukee."
Caleigh Richards set the tone for the night, hammering home the first of her match-best 10 kills to secure the very first point for the Warriors. Richards' second kill forced Mulholland to burn an early timeout as Waukee jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
"I kind of expected that from Waukee," Mulholland said. "They may have come in with a 7-29 record, but it's Waukee. Waukee carries a certain amount of respect with them into each match."
Mulholland may not have been surprised by the execution of the Warriors, but the Bulldog players seemed to be caught off guard by the high level of play their opponents played with right from the start on Tuesday.
"I didn't expect them to come out with that much energy," Allar said. "It wasn't blowing my mind. It was just a little bit more of a high-intensity start than we were prepared for."
Brooklyn Beske, one of five OHS seniors that played their final matches for the Bulldogs on Tuesday, hammered the first of her team-leading nine kills coming out of the early timeout to put Ottumwa on the board. Ottumwa would fight back within 8-6 on the first of Allar's five blocks before the Warriors scored the next four points, building a six-point lead over the Bulldogs.
"The younger girls have now tasted what it takes to compete with a team like Waukee," Mulholland said. "Those younger girls were already making lists in the locker room and taking notes on what we need to improve on going into next season."
Ottumwa caught Waukee at 1-1 on a kill by Addison Grade, another senior that played her final match for the Bulldogs on Tuesday, to forge the first tie of the entire match. The Warriors scored four of the next five points with three points coming off Bulldog errors, opening a 5-2 lead that Waukee would not give up in the second game.
"There were a lot more people in the stands than there has been during a normal match," Ottumwa freshman setter Rylea Hinebaugh said. "It just felt different coming into this game. I was just a little nervous at the start, but I'm always a little nervous before a match. I just came out there and tried my best."
Ottumwa's first and only lead of the match came at the start of the third set. Beske delivered a kill on the third point of the game, giving the Bulldogs what would prove to be the last lead Ottumwa would own this season.
Waukee would again grab the lead and early in the third game and would gradually open a cushion. Unlike the first two games, however, Ottumwa would not go away quietly using 13 blocks in what proved to be the final set of the season to get as close as 23-20 seeking to extend the match and their season.
"Whenever our team is up, we stay up," Ottumwa sophomore Violet Hougland said after connecting on five kills and two blocks in the match. "It's just one of those things where, when the adrenaline hits you, it helps you take your game to a higher level. When you're really playing your game and know what you're doing, it raises your confidence and your self-esteem."
Addison Ransom, who had five blocks playing in her final volleyball match for Ottumwa, nearly joined Hougland in recording a pair of block attempts after Waukee called a timeout late in the third set while holding on to a three-point lead. Each of those block attempts nearly hit the court, which would have pulled the Bulldogs within 23-21.
Instead, Waukee was able to keep the ball alive. Hannah Thole eventually was able to hit the ball off the third block attempt by Ransom and Hougland, giving Waukee four match points. Beske missed long on an attack on the ensuing point, clinching the win for the Warriors and ending a season of ups and downs for a Bulldog volleyball team that wraps up a 10-23 season that included a lot of growth from a starting line-up with very little varsity playing experience.
"Our intensity in this match really kind of came in waves," Allar said. "That's probably the best way to describe our season. We played well in waves. Sometimes we found our groove. Sometimes it was harder to find it. It was on and off at times.
"We worked hard together to find our consistency. I think our team stuck together really well and we bonded through everything."
While players like Allar, Hinebaugh and Hougland will all return next year, the Bulldogs will have to replace seniors like Beske, Ransom, Grade, Kennedy Hugen and Kiley Heller. For Mulholland, those seniors all led by example in helping the Bulldogs grow from an 0-11 start to a 10-win season.
"They definitely took on the leadership role and helped the girls develop in a positive way and manner," Mulholland said. "They always made sure to do a little better every single day. Brooklyn became a completely different player on the court this year, producing the most kills. Kiley led our back row being our quarterback and running our defense. Addison (Ransom), who had never played right side before, stepped up to play the right side for us coming out of nowhere to lead us in blocks. Kennedy always came out firing away this season always eager to learn new tools and tips to the trade. Addison (Grade) was a volatile server for us and delivered a lot of quality aces.
"Everyone worked at getting better every day. Those seniors were truly a positive influence on our program."